The List: 450SX Winners

The List 450SX Winners

April 14, 2022 12:30pm
by:

With his win on Saturday night, Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin became the fifth different winner of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Remember that coming into the season journalists, industry insiders, and fans alike were all claiming that ten-plus riders could win a race this season. At Anaheim 1 the field seemed super deep, but as usual the spot in the center of the podium is usually reserved for only a select few.

Five is actually a pretty common number, in terms of different 450SX winners in a single season. The only season in which we’ve seen more than that in the last 20 years was 2015, when six different riders, Ryan Dungey, Eli Tomac, Cole Seely, Chad Reed, Trey Canard, and Ken Roczen, won races. The difference is, we’ve still got four more races left in 2022, and there are still a few riders who haven’t won races this season who have won in previous seasons, and have the speed to do it again in 2022. Thinking about these numbers got us wondering just what the last twenty years of race winners looked like, so we looked up winners from each season. Check out the list below, and use the comments section at the bottom to tell us what trends and interesting facts you see.

Note: the champion is marked as bold.

2022 (As of Round 13 in St. Louis)

Total Different Winners: 5

Rider | Total Main Event Wins
Eli Tomac                      7
Jason Anderson             3
Marvin Musquin           1
Chase Sexton                1
Ken Roczen                   1

2021

Total Different Winners: 5

Cooper Webb               8
Ken Roczen                   4
Eli Tomac                      3
Justin Barcia                 1
Marvin Musquin           1

Cooper Webb
Cooper Webb Align Media

2020

Total Different Winners: 5

Eli Tomac                     7
Cooper Webb               4
Ken Roczen                   4
Justin Barcia                 1
Zach Osborne               1

2019

Total Different Winners: 5

Cooper Webb               7
Eli Tomac                      6
Marvin Musquin           2
Blake Baggett                1
Justin Barcia                 1

2018

Total Different Winners: 4

Eli Tomac                      8
Jason Anderson          4
Marvin Musquin           4
Justin Brayton               1

Justin Brayton
Justin Brayton Rich Shepherd

2017

Total Different Winners: 5

Eli Tomac                      8
Ryan Dungey                3
Marvin Musquin           2
Ken Roczen                   2
Jason Anderson             1

2016

Total Different Winners: 4

Ryan Dungey                9
Ken Roczen                   5
Jason Anderson             2
Eli Tomac                      1

Ken Roczen and Ryan Dungey
Ken Roczen and Ryan Dungey Simon Cudby

2015

Total Different Winners: 6

Ryan Dungey                8
Eli Tomac                      3
Trey Canard                  2
Ken Roczen                   2
Cole Seely                     1
Chad Reed                    1

2014

Total Different Winners: 5

Ryan Villopoto              7
James Stewart              5
Ken Roczen                   2
Chad Reed                    2
Ryan Dungey                1

2013

Total Different Winners: 5

Ryan Villopoto              10
Davi Millsaps                2
Ryan Dungey                2
Justin Barcia                 2
James Stewart              1

2012

Total Different Winners: 5

Ryan Villopoto              9
Ryan Dungey                 4
James Stewart              2
Chad Reed                    1
Andrew Short                1

Ryan Villopoto
Ryan Villopoto Simon Cudby

2011

Total Different Winners: 5

Ryan Villopoto              6
James Stewart              5
Trey Canard                  3
Chad Reed                    2
Ryan Dungey                1

2010

Total Different Winners: 5

Ryan Villopoto              7
Ryan Dungey                6
Kevin Windham            2
Davi Millsaps                1
James Stewart              1

2009

Total Different Winners: 4

James Stewart              11
Chad Reed                    3
Ryan Villopoto              2
Josh Grant                    1

2008

Total Different Winners: 5

Chad Reed                    9
Kevin Windham            4
Davi Millsaps                2
Josh Hill                        1
James Stewart              1

Chad Reed
Chad Reed Simon Cudby

2007

Total Different Winners: 3

James Stewart              13
Chad Reed                    1
Ricky Carmichael           2

2006

Total Different Winners: 3

James Stewart              8
Ricky Carmichael          6
Chad Reed                    2

2005

Total Different Winners: 4

Ricky Carmichael          7
Chad Reed                    5
Kevin Windham            1
James Stewart              3

Ricky Carmichael
Ricky Carmichael Simon Cudby

2004

Total Different Winners: 3

Chad Reed                    10
Kevin Windham            5
Mike LaRocco               1

2003

Total Different Winners: 3

Chad Reed                    8
Ricky Carmichael          7
Ezra Lusk                      1

2002

Total Different Winners: 4

Ricky Carmichael          11
David Vuillemin             3
Nathan Ramsey             1
Mike LaRocco               1

Jeremy McGrath
Jeremy McGrath Simon Cudby
