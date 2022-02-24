We were all kind of like, “What are those out for?”

So that was a bit frustrating. I mean, all in all, we were all right there in the end. My fitness is not an issue and it looked like it was there mid-race so I’m just glad that I kind of pulled it back for a little bit because I usually can’t do that. So, I actually tamed it back a little and was like, “Okay, get your shit together and let’s figure this out.” This first round was better than last year’s. I ran second, went to third, crashed, got fifth. So, speed is better. I don’t feel like far off really. It will be a battle between us five. Like we were all right there at the end.

I was just talking to Pierce Brown a little bit and yeah, it’s a deeper field than we’ve seen in a while back here. It’s kind of one of those things where like all day long I thought you looked better than Cam [McAdoo] but he ends up on the box. He gets a start and runs up there, so I think it’s one of those things. And this track, kind of simple for you guys a little bit. One rhythm that defined it and the whoops maybe?

Yeah, and that’s another thing. I wasn’t great in the whoops. I would lose Cam in the whoops, and Forkner was right there also. We were kind of just right there and they were better than me in the whoops and then I was better the rest of the track. So that’s where it’s a bit frustrating. I made a pretty big gearing change after first practice today and that brought my whole wheelbase to a different spot which I felt like helped my tightness in corners. My corners were solid all day, I was popping those threes pretty easy. So, it made up for the rest of the track, but you lose it in the whoops whenever you shorten up the bike like that. Start was good. All in all, I mean I hit the ground a lot.

So, when you do that yesterday [Friday]. You have one pretty good one and one into the Tuff Blox. And then today the same thing. Was it kind of… you’re a veteran and you’ve been around, you know what it’s like to crash, no offense, but do you get rattled by that?

Yesterday I was pissed. I was literally telling my teammate, “Yo, just go out there and chill.” And that’s what I was doing, just chilling and riding. Then I see Jett pop it, Forkner pop it, alright, let’s just pop this thing. As soon as I sat into it, it shot my left and right into the Tuff Blox. So, I was pissed off then and was like, “Dude whatever, forget it.” I feel like I have the speed to be the fast guy. We’re all so close but I know I can be that fast guy and that’s kind of where it was getting me in those practices. Like if you saw my ideal times, I was the fastest guy by quite a bit. So, it was just put a lap together, put a lap together. And that’s why I was trying to hammer it because we’re pushing the edge.