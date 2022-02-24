The next rhythm section comes immediately after a 180 and has the possibility of a big combo. If 450 riders can get the triple out of the corner smoothly, they could then go for a quad to the downside of the next tabletop. That would set them up nicely to double into the inside of the next corner. If they can’t pull that bigger option, look for a mixed approach of doubles and triples throughout. That big line is a huge advantage if doable, though.

A 90-degree left-hand turn sends riders into a whoops section and these should end up being hop, skip, and jumpers. The reasoning behind my conclusion is the 90-degree corner before. That will lead to 250SX riders and a majority of the 450SX class entering the whoops fairly slowly. Slow speeds force riders to find a rhythm where higher entry speed leads to blitzing. A section like this is music to the ears of Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin.

A 180-degree left leads to a dragon’s back but this will be much easier than most as it leads to a flat landing. Riders will make a 90-degree right-hand turn and over the bridge tabletop. A standard supercross triple is up next and into a slight bend to the left. Watch for riders to try to stay to the right over the triple so they can carry momentum diagonally across the next bend to the left.

A hard-right turn leads riders across the mechanics’ area and into a 90-degree right. Riders will double across the inside of this 90 and fire into the second set of whoops. These whoops could be more impactful as that double will build speed for entry and also open up passing opportunities. Lead riders will want to stay hard to the right side of these to protect the inside of the next right hand 180, especially since it’s the final corner before the finish line.

A steep finish line double is up next, followed by a small double into a 180 back onto the start straight. Watch for riders utilizing both the inside and outside in this corner. The inside will be slower on entry as riders will have to single the jumps but it’s also a shorter distance. The outside carries more risk for a block pass but also allows for more momentum and also a slingshot off the outside berm. Riders will go back down the start straight and through the tunnel to begin lap two.