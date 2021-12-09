Racer X Films: 2022 Red Bull KTM Team Intro

December 9, 2021 8:45pm | by: , &

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing unveiled their new 2022 Factory Edition KTM 450 SX-F and 250 SX-F bikes along with their four rider roster for next year at its team intro in California on Wednesday. Hear what Max Vohland, Marvin Musquin, Aaron Plessinger, and Cooper Webb have to say about the new machine and expectations for 2022.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Additional footage: Kellen Brauer

Narration: Jason Weigandt & Kellen Brauer

Read Now
February 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now