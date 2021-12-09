Red Bull KTM Factory Racing unveiled their new 2022 Factory Edition KTM 450 SX-F and 250 SX-F bikes along with their four rider roster for next year at its team intro in California on Wednesday. Hear what Max Vohland, Marvin Musquin, Aaron Plessinger, and Cooper Webb have to say about the new machine and expectations for 2022.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Additional footage: Kellen Brauer

Narration: Jason Weigandt & Kellen Brauer