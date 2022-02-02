I recently watched your “The Deegans Go to Anaheim 1” on You Tube where the pro team basically let you guys under the tent to hang out and watch and listen and just be part of the whole race-day experience and atmosphere at a really big and important supercross event. It’s like you’re already part of the program. Getting to simply be there so close to it all, Haiden is not going to go into the pro ranks in a year or two with really big question marks—he’s going to know exactly what to expect.

Yes, and as a parent the most important thing for me is safety, and one of my biggest concerns is how do I get Haiden prepared for supercross and pro motocross the safest way possible? And I think that is exposing it him early, for a year or two, and the team feels that way as well. They put them out there on the track walk with them, they let them hang under the tent in the paddock and inside the hauler, they get to see how qualifying goes, the pressures of the lap times, the competition, breaking down videos, how to adjust the engine and the suspension—there’s just so much to it, and that all just gets overwhelming. And just racing every weekend—that’s another big step. Imagine throwing a kid into all that and going, "Okay, you get two years to sink or swim," and yet it’s your first being in a rig or under the tent, that it’s a lot of pressure.

Your family’s journey went from California back across the country to North Carolina because that’s the best place right now for your daughter Hailie and her trajectory in auto racing. With Star Yamaha Racing now in Tallahassee, are you now half-and-half between Florida/North Carolina and also California?

Yeah, kind of. We still have our house in California, and we also ended up buying a house in the Charlotte area—Mooresville, actually—to be closer to Hailie with her NASCAR program. The next two years are critical for Hailie, as to whether she’s going to make it or not. And I feel like it’s important for the family to be around to support here. Now Haiden is going to be in Florida training soon—he just turned 16 so he’s still got a year or two—but I don’t want him to be training full-time already. I want to make sure he has time to be a kid a little bit. I feel like there is a formula there, right? But yes, we’re going to be in Florida a ton, as well as North Carolina. And hey, who knows, Haiden may want to go back to California to race West Coast as soon as next year, so we’ll see.