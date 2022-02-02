450SX Results

1 | #3 | Eli Tomac | Cortez, CO | Yamaha YZ450F

ET gets it done! First win on the Yamaha and he widened his points lead at that. Outside of the first race, he’s not really shown much weakness. Through four weeks, he’s yet to lose a position in a main event and he seems to be happier off the bike also. His interview with us on Monday’s PulpMX Show was maybe his best one yet (maybe because Ryan Villopoto and Jake Weimer were in-studio with me?) and he just seems happy. He mentioned in the interview that he’s forcing himself to ride with other people on different tracks and enjoying being around new people and the new team. It’s showing. I think even though Anderson helped Tomac making a mistake on the 3-3 while leading, in my eyes, Tomac would’ve gotten him anyway. It’s Eli’s best January (by four points) and he’s got the red plate. His competitors might be in trouble here.

2 | #21 | Jason Anderson | Rio Rancho, NM | Kawasaki KX450SR

Yeah, unfortunately for Anderson his “pass” on Roczen is going to overshadow another impressive race. I thought he saw an opening and went for it. He knew it had the potential to go bad for sure, and the sand helped that along, but I don’t think he was thinking that it was gonna be a pick-up pass. He was running in second in the main event and saw a chance to grab the lead. Sucks for Kenny, and Anderson definitely could’ve gone down, but in the end, it worked. In my eyes, Kenny owes him one now but as we’ve seen, Roczen doesn’t ride like that.

3 | #23 | Chase Sexton | Clermont, FL | Honda CRF450R WE

I thought Sexton rode a smart race. He lost the draft of the top two guys but had everyone else covered so he settled in and grabbed a podium spot. After winning his first race last week, maybe he was a bit bummed, but to me, this is stuff you have to take when it’s there and move on to another week. By the way, Sexton is crushing heat races this year—he’s got three wins out of four and he’s led double the number of laps in the heat compared to other guys. Also, Sexton completed the Alpinestars gear 450SX podium sweep, which I would think is the first time the company has done that.

4 | #14 | Dylan Ferrandis | Tallahassee, FL | Yamaha YZ450F

Dylan Ferrandis was on fire early in this main coming from 12th after one lap to this spot. He was setting some fast laps and passing come good dudes before sort of getting stuck behind Malcolm Stewart and losing some momentum. He mentioned to me after the race that yeah, he just couldn’t get it going once he didn’t get Stewart right away. It was still an impressive ride for the 14, one week after getting on the box.

5 | #27 | Malcolm Stewart | Murrieta, CA | Husqvarna FC 450

Okay, this is weird now. One week, sure. Two weeks, ok I get it. But we’re four weeks in and MOOKIE FEVER (all caps) in the whoops has just been Mookie fever (lower case) in the whoops. Look, he’s better than ever, he’s got three top five’s in a row, and I remember when he only had one top five in his career not that long ago. So this is still ALL good but Malcolm on the Husqvarna is just good in the whoops, he’s not balls amazing. What’s happened? Maybe it’s the steel frame? On a Suzuki, Yamaha and Honda it was always MOOKIE FEVER in the whoops.

6 | #25 | Marvin Musquin | Corona, CA | KTM 450 SX-F FE

After last week’s debacle I was watching Musquin this week to see if it was something that he’d be able to overcome. Although he didn’t answer that poor race with a podium or something else, this is fine. Not great, not bad though. It’s fine.