You mentioned your injury. You’re probably aware that it has not been an easy road for anyone to just keep winning every year as they come through the ranks. Mostly due to injuries. You’ve seen others get derailed by this. So when you broke your femur, where you worried, or did you just think this was a temporary setback?

Honestly, until now I didn’t really think about how much I missed. I got hurt and I worked my butt off to get back for Loretta’s, that was the goal, but we ended up not racing Loretta’s. So then we decided to focus on the two [Moto Scouting] Combines. I won those, so that felt like it completed my whole year. I missed a bunch, but those races made it feel like I had a good year. Also, I worked so hard with the rehab, it took my mind away from missing stuff. It didn’t really bother me too much.

So now we’re seeing this pattern, riders like Levi Kitchen and Justin Cooper, guys like that, they come into their own at the last minute as amateurs and go out on top. It hasn’t worked out for a lot of riders who were winning before that. So I think we have this idea, now, where the riders who are chasing it, the riders who are trying so hard to get up there, they have so much extra motivation, and that’s what leads to success. But I remember you battling so hard in your days on a KX65. The KX65 isn’t the most advanced bike…I’ve seen you fight for moto wins. So explain how hard you have had to work to get here. It probably hasn’t been as easy as it seems.

Yeah, I think racing the KX65 made me better. I’ve always had Jett Reynolds, Stilez Robertson, Max Vohland, you could name 10 other riders I grew up with, to race against. I think racing against each other made us all really good. It’s only getting harder over the next few years, you have to recognize that, but these last couple of years of racing, it was hard.

So, you weren’t holeshotting every moto and wining every moto by 30 seconds?

For sure no. I had a stacked class every time. Even local races at Bakersfield near my house, you’d have four good guys on the gate, and you’d have to line up on the gate and go for it.