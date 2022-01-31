After the crazy first three rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross to start the 2022 championship, Eli Tomac found himself sitting with the points lead, despite not winning a main event or leading a single lap in a main event . However, that changed at the fourth round as the championship returned to Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for the Anaheim 2 Supercross: Tomac led the final 13 laps of the race to earn his first win of the season, and his first win with the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team.

With his win, Tomac will continue to lead the points as the championship heads to Glendale, Arizona, next weekend for round five. Following his maiden Yamaha win, the Colorado native joined the media for the post-race press conference.

Eli, breaking a two-year winless streak for the 450 Yamaha in supercross. For you, how meaningful was that?

Eli Tomac: That doesn’t really matter to me. It’s just cool that moving to this new team, it was a little bit of a gamble and it totally paid off. There’s no questions now that we can get it done. So, we’ve just been improving every race. I’ve been getting better every main event. Working on weaknesses, and it’s paying off on the weekends. Just really, really good. Really great group of people behind me. We haven’t stopped getting better. Really cool for us to get this first win.

You had the points lead after round three, but did you still feel there was something left on the table? Were there things you did during the week? How big of a boost is it to get the win? Especially [Chase] Sexton and [Jason] Anderson have been going fast, and you were able to pull away tonight. So, is this a big step even compared to last week?

It was a big step forward. Last week they were faster than me, hands down. I got passed by Jason and then Chase just rode away from me. I had to go to work again. Try to find weaknesses, be better, get better. Felt good tonight.