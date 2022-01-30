At the fourth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the Anaheim 2 Supercross, Honda HRC’s quickly got into the lead ahead of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’ Shane McElrath and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jason Anderson as chasing down Roczen and the two made contact in the sand section, sending Roczen to the ground. (Anderson later said it was bad judgment on his part and apologized). Anderson made a mistake overjumping into the elevated turn before the whoops, which allowed Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac to sneak to the inside and into the lead. Tomac would go on to lead the remainder of the race and take the checkered flag, his first win of the season as he became the fourth different rider to win in the first four rounds. Anderson finished second and Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton made several passes to eventual claim the final spot on the podium. Tomac, Sexton, and Anderson remain the top three in the points standings.