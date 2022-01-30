Watch: Anaheim 2 Supercross Highlights
At the fourth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the Anaheim 2 Supercross, Honda HRC’s quickly got into the lead ahead of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’ Shane McElrath and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jason Anderson as chasing down Roczen and the two made contact in the sand section, sending Roczen to the ground. (Anderson later said it was bad judgment on his part and apologized). Anderson made a mistake overjumping into the elevated turn before the whoops, which allowed Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac to sneak to the inside and into the lead. Tomac would go on to lead the remainder of the race and take the checkered flag, his first win of the season as he became the fourth different rider to win in the first four rounds. Anderson finished second and Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton made several passes to eventual claim the final spot on the podium. Tomac, Sexton, and Anderson remain the top three in the points standings.
Anaheim 2 - 450SX Main EventJanuary 29, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|20 Laps
|1:03.945
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Jason Anderson
|+04.619
|1:03.766
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Chase Sexton
|+06.644
|1:04.351
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|+15.997
|1:04.136
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|+18.695
|1:04.385
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|85
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|79
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|77
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|73
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|72
In the 250SX Class, SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Vince Friese grabbed the holeshot. But Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman quickly made his way to the lead. Mosiman held off Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing's Christian Craig for the majority of the race until the veteran rider got around his younger competitor. Mosiman kept Craig honest throughout the remainder of the race but eventually Craig took the race win, his third of the season. Friese was in the final podium position until a crash in the whoops late in the whoops ended his night early. Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence claimed the final spot on the podium.
Anaheim 2 - 250SX West Main EventJanuary 29, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Christian Craig
|16 Laps
|1:04.092
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|+02.948
|1:03.643
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|+16.945
|1:04.603
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|+23.396
|1:05.020
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|+45.865
|1:05.963
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|99
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|88
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|85
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|66
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|63