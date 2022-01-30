Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Sat Feb 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Anaheim 2 Supercross Highlights

January 30, 2022 2:45pm | by:
Watch: Anaheim 2 Supercross Highlights

At the fourth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the Anaheim 2 Supercross, Honda HRC’s quickly got into the lead ahead of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’ Shane McElrath and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jason Anderson as chasing down Roczen and the two made contact in the sand section, sending Roczen to the ground. (Anderson later said it was bad judgment on his part and apologized). Anderson made a mistake overjumping into the elevated turn before the whoops, which allowed Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac to sneak to the inside and into the lead. Tomac would go on to lead the remainder of the race and take the checkered flag, his first win of the season as he became the fourth different rider to win in the first four rounds. Anderson finished second and Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton made several passes to eventual claim the final spot on the podium. Tomac, Sexton, and Anderson remain the top three in the points standings.

Supercross

Anaheim 2 - 450SX Main Event

January 29, 2022
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 20 Laps1:03.945 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Jason Anderson +04.6191:03.766 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
3Chase Sexton +06.6441:04.351 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
4Dylan Ferrandis +15.9971:04.136 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
5Malcolm Stewart +18.6951:04.385 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States85
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States79
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States77
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States73
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States72
Full Standings

In the 250SX Class, SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Vince Friese grabbed the holeshot. But Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman quickly made his way to the lead. Mosiman held off Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing's Christian Craig for the majority of the race until the veteran rider got around his younger competitor. Mosiman kept Craig honest throughout the remainder of the race but eventually Craig took the race win, his third of the season. Friese was in the final podium position until a crash in the whoops late in the whoops ended his night early. Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence claimed the final spot on the podium.

Supercross

Anaheim 2 - 250SX West Main Event

January 29, 2022
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Christian Craig 16 Laps1:04.092 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Michael Mosiman +02.9481:03.643 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
3Hunter Lawrence +16.9451:04.603 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
4Nate Thrasher +23.3961:05.020 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Jalek Swoll +45.8651:05.963 Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States99
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia88
3Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States85
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan66
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States63
Full Standings

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now