After claiming the first straight two Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX main event wins to start the season, on January 22 at the third-round 250SX main event start Christian Craig found himself involved in a massive pileup with a handful of other riders. Craig got to his feet and pulled a competitor’s bike off of his and got going as his championship rivals Michael Mosiman and Hunter Lawrence lead the field. Eventually, Craig put in an impressive ride to come back to finish on the podium and retain his points lead, losing a bare minimum two points to second-place Lawrence. Despite everything that happened, he still led the points and this ride showed what happens when the veteran rider is faced with adversity.

Then on Friday’s press day ride back at Angel Stadium, Craig was about to spin in a few laps and talk with the media ahead of the fourth round. But he got wild exiting a rhythm section and accidently launched his Yamaha YZ250F straight into the safety nets behind the 180-degree bowl turn. Our Kellen Brauer was on the floor during the crash and aftermath. Brauer talked to Eli Tomac, Craig's Yamaha teammate who was right behind him when he went down, as ET3 said "he was front end high and landed on the throttle going straight into it."