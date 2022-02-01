A year ago, I wrote a story in Racer X Magazine on Yamaha switching from an in-house factory effort to using Star, and the corporate side was adamant it wasn’t done to save money or change budgets. This was a performance decision, and Star’s performances in the 250 class earned them a shot to try to replicate it in the 450 class. Credit goes to team owner Bobby Regan, who has a relentless love of winning, and has hired the right people in the right places to grow the squad. The way it's currently broken down, the 450 program is run by Brad Hoffman and Jeremy Coker, who moved over from the 250 side. Regan is more involved with the 250 and amateur efforts, along with new 250 team manager Jensen Hedler. Before that it was Wil Hahn and Seth Rarick over on the 250 side.

Star, then, has grown, but it's in many ways the same. Still, it would be extremely hard to replicate the 250 success in the 450 class, but with Ferrandis’ title and Tomac’s quick shot to the top of the supercross charts, the revolution has been swift. The team has been winning in both classes now, and it’s prepared to do much more. The benefits of housing its race team in Florida (race shop and all) at Ricky Carmichael’s GOAT Farm will only get stronger. And the success of the 250 and 450 operations only makes it easier to attract young talent who sees this team as the easiest way to go all the way to the top. Not only does Star provide a fast 250 to win amateur races and 250 pro titles, but a potential easy transition into the 450s. In some sports, the bad teams get the good draft picks. In motorsports, the teams with the fastest machines attract the best talent. It’s a vicious cycle…for anyone racing against them.

"I'm just glad we're known [now] for more than just building a fast motor in the 250 class," Hoffman, the 450 Team Principal, told me last year after Ferrandis clinched the 450 National Motocross Championship.

This season is just starting and Tomac’s return to the top of supercross might not end with a title. It will be many months before we know that. But at Anaheim 2 the team held the top spot, and the points lead in both classes. The relentless pursuit of everything continues.