Spence,

I’m gonna be honest. Some of the questions that come in are MENTAL and have nothing to do with moto. So last week I ignored one. Soooo, with that being said…let’s get back to moto.

I mean, I think everyone has heard Bogle’s story. He said it on Steve’s stupid Pulp show and the Racer X guys stole that interview and posted it here (all they do is use other people’s good stuff). Bogle didn’t sugar coat anything. He admitted he was wrong and took the punishment. Which to me was a bit extreme with the DQ. Bogle was not going to be bullied and I respect that. I would have done the same shit that he did. It’s a kill or be killed sport. Did he deserve a penalty? Yes, 100 percent. But labeling it a DQ to me is absurd. Obliviously it’s my opinion. But I feel like the DQ was based on opinions. You DQ Bogle but the incident with A-Ray and Noren gets nothing? That, to me, was absolutely deliberate and there was NO PENALTY?!! Are you kidding me? Actually injuring someone (Freddy’s hand got jacked up), when there was no chance of making something happen? Soooo I don’t know man. There are so many circumstances that I could reference so many other situations that were worse than what Bogle did. I could really go off on this topic, but I’ll be writing for a long time, and Weege doesn’t pay me enough.

Hey Phil,

I've been watching a lot of mx/supercross vlogs that are the rage these days on YouTube. Something that I've noticed is the number of people that are involved in the pit areas. The mechanics, team managers, and suspension guys I understand. But, I see trainers, massage therapists, physical therapists, sports psychologists, and a host of other people whose purpose I haven't been able to determine. Who are these people? Who pays them?

Larry in Texas

Larry,

It’s cool with the vlogs nowadays. But again, just like anything, it’s a saturated market. But awesome for the fans to see the behind-the-scenes BS of what goes on. A lot of guys have their own personal trainers, chiropractors, and massage therapists. What a lot of people don’t know is that a lot of the top guys split the bill on chiropractors and massage therapist. For instance, “Dr. G” Dr. H. Rey Gubernick is split between Webb, the Lawrence brothers, Chase Sexton, Dean Wilson, Marvin Musquin, and Aaron Plessinger. They all pitch on salary and travel. How Dr. G juggles that shit, I have no idea. But then you have Dr. Steve Navarro (“Dr. Feel Good” as a lot of guys call him) who has Justin Barcia, Eli Tomac, Garrett Marchbanks, and a few others. So, it’s actually kind of cool. Guys from other teams working with the same doctors. Don’t ask me how the confidentiality agreement works with all that , though haha.