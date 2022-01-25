Brandon Hartranft | 15th in 450SX

"The whoops were gnarly and I was hitting them great all day. There were a lot of positives today and working hard during the week is showing race results. I still have a lot more in me and I'm ready to show it next weekend."

Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team manager Dustin Pipes:

"Brandon continues to progress. I’m eager to see where this leads as the series continues. Justin put himself in a position to succeed all night and it was unfortunate that a couple racing incidents hampered his results. The progression is there and the team has been working well together. I’m eager to see where we net out in the coming weeks."

Mitchell Oldenburg | 16th in 450SX

“I haven’t done anything but 15 laps of riding on Wednesday, but even those were challenging. I gave it my best, but it was frustrating because it was one of those days when you need to push the extra little bit and can’t. It was all my body was willing to give. We’ll get back to work this week with the program, and because the East Coast is the focus, it’s good to get out of here safe.”

"I got a pretty nice start in the main. I wasn’t really riding my best, but I was still up there. Then I got cleaned out hard. It took me a while to get up and get going. It's not the season I was hoping, but I'll just keep on keeping on.”

Adam Enticknap | DNQ for main event

"The suspension and the chassis were working really good here in San Diego." Enticknap described the racing, "In the LCQ I wheelied on the start. Then in the third corner I connected with another guy, and he stood me up and a few more riders got by me. I rode the best I could, but just couldn’t make it happen here in San Diego. I'm looking forward to Anaheim 2, that's definitely my home race so I'm excited for that weekend."

Adam Cianciarulo | Injured, DNQ for main event

“Obviously not how I wanted my weekend to go but I’m trying to remain positive. I was feeling good early in the day and even set the fastest lap in qualifying for a moment. However, my start in the heat set me back in the pack and put me in some very close battles which forced a lot of strain on my body so I went back to the truck to talk to the team. We’re still focusing long term and collectively decided it was best to take more time to heal.”

250SX Class

Michael Mosiman | 1st in 250SX

“It’s a huge blessing to get the win and even what that means for the points now. It feels awesome to re-pay all the good people who have believed in me for so long – and to prove them right – feels really good. It’s been a long time coming and it’s a long journey, I’m just stoked to be able to pull it off. I can’t thank my team enough!”



Hunter Lawrence | 2nd in 250SX

“San Diego was cool and another good night with a really good race on our hands. I was really happy with how everything was going and then unfortunately it got tough, trying to navigate with all the lappers. Obviously, they're in their own race and I'm also trying to fight for a win, so it's a tough situation to be in. I probably could have navigated a little better, but all in all we're still happy. We’re fit and strong, and our speed and fitness are great in the mains. I was able to unfortunately crash but pull back four-and-a-half seconds, so that shows I'm in a great place. I’m really looking forward to next weekend. The bike has been great. The team has been really helping me during the day, and we've been working together so well. Everything is coming together.”

Christian Craig | 3rd in 250SX

“It was a crazy night, a crazy ride, for sure. There’s nothing worse than laying on the ground in the first turn. I’m not really sure exactly what happened. I came together with another rider, and I clipped someone’s back tire and went for a ride. After that, I just put my head down and kept reading the board. I saw P5, P4, and then I saw third in sight, and I knew it was possible. So yeah, 22nd to third, I’ll take it. We minimized the damage tonight from a first turn crash, dug deep from Lap 1 to the checkered flag, and got it done. You never want to do it like that. You always want it to be easy like the first two, but that’s not how supercross goes. It’s a crazy sport, and anything can happen, so you’ve just got to try and make the most out of it.”

Said Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:

“San Diego was a good night overall. We are happy to get out of here with a third for Christian, and Nate showed podium potential. Christian got caught up in a first turn pile-up in the main but got up and put in some work! He charged up to an impressive third-place finish, and it was just an awesome ride. Nate had a pretty good start and found himself in third pretty early, but a mistake found him off the track and having to fight his way back up to eighth. We’re leaving here happy to have two healthy riders and are focused on a championship season.”

Vince Friese | 4th in 250SX

“Tonight was the night when I really needed a start, and I didn’t get one. That was the only bummer takeaway from the night. I think the guy next to me flinched a little bit, and it threw me off. I was a lap and a half away from a podium. I think it will come. The guys at the front are all so fast, and I wish I could have been in with the lead guys a little longer. I put up my best fight but tried to stay clean, and that was as aggressive as I could be. I saw the clock ticking down and knew it was for a podium, so I couldn’t let it go. Overall, it’s not a bad result. I collected points, I’m healthy, and we’re getting better. I’m still learning this bike, how to race it and everything, but I think that I’ll get up there.”