Did you get hurt at all? I saw you bent down, grabbing your hand or wrist. Or was that more collecting yourself? Did anything get hurt?

My knee got smashed pretty good in there. It was one of those things where I’m okay, I’m just sore. It was the initial stinger where I’m like, “Oh, shit. I really hope I didn’t just get hurt right there.” Honestly, I kind of got rattled a bit, too. I wasn’t expecting it. I kind of got a shoulder to the side of the head. I snapped my neck back. So, I was trying to gather myself, trying to decide if I’m hurt or not. I wanted to keep going. Even though it was bad, and I was so far back and got lapped however many times, I still wanted to just finish the damn race because I’ve been having such a bad season. I just needed to finish the race and get through it. So, obviously I had a momentarily lapse in judgement, some would say. It’s something I shouldn’t have done. Ran into the guy with the red plate. My night was ruined. I won’t say any names, but my DM’s were going, and my text messages. A lot of people just saying, “At least somebody finally did something about it.”

The thing about Justin Barcia is he’s not a bad guy. He’s not. It’s just really frustrating because I’ve been hurt a lot, and when it’s just really stupid things like that, there’s potential to get hurt in those situations. It’s frustrating because he didn’t have to do that. I’m realistic. I know that I’m not a contender right now. He would have got by me in a corner or two, max. Worst case scenario, he passes me in the whoops. Just really impatient and really a stupid move. I just kind of needed him to know that I wasn’t going to just let him push me around and just take the shit. In my experience with life, it’s a horrible idea to do that with somebody that doesn’t have anything to lose. You got to be smarter than that if you want to contend for a championship. Obviously on my end of things, I’m not contending for a championship. It’s been a while since I have. I just get sick of people doing things like that and it just being okay. Just be smarter than that, dude. We’re all out here risking our lives every single time we go out, and it’s dicey out there on a supercross track. There’s no reason for you to have to worry about people breaking your legs in corners. I’m fine with getting taken out. I’m fine with a little rough riding, but there’s a line. It’s just respect. Like I said, I got no hard feelings towards J-Bone [Jeremy Albrecht of the AMA], [AMA's Mike] Pelletier, “Tooley” [AMA's Tim McAdams], anyone I was in the meeting with. Honestly, not with Barcia even.

Just know that I’m not okay with that. Don’t do that. Just as a man, you just can’t be pushed around like that. I think everyone just kind of understood that at a certain point you’ve got to let somebody know. I think we’re all just sick of that shit. We accept and understand the penalties. I can take responsibility for that. It’s not like I’m going to be in that situation again. Even like I told the guys in the meeting, I said, “I don't know what you guys should do here, because I’ve never been in here.” I don’t go looking for trouble. I’m not one of those guys looking for a fight. I just am not going to let people push me around for no reason. That’s just not the way that I’m going to handle things. I’m not looking for a fight. I would love to have a conversation with him this week and we can discuss what happened and as men try to have a civil conversation and move from it, because I don't want to deal with any more than he does or anyone around him or myself.