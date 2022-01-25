[The next question was from Josh Mosiman, former pro racer, and Michael's older brother]

I heard growing up you had an older brother who taught you a lot. It sounds like it really, really helped and got you a long ways. You turned pro and it took you a while to get your first win. I could say there were a few times you had the opportunity to win and threw it away. A couple mistakes here and there. But now you’re with a new team. Obviously not training with your older brother anymore. I think you changed. Can you talk about Wil Hahn, Tyler Keefe, and what it’s like working with that team and what has brought you to this level to where you can be out here doing this thing?

My brother has taught me everything I know. It really paid off in the win tonight. I remember one time he told me, "Hey, those whoops, you should hit them good." I was like, "That’s good advice." Adding Wil [Hahn] has been huge. I think we have a really awesome team. Team chemistry is epic. We are so relaxed. We have so much fun. Wil I think has added a piece on the mental side in just being a past racer and being in these situations and having the right words to say. Also just piecing things together, adding a lot of simplicity and being encouraging and being there and kind of creating the whole atmosphere that we have to where we’re not worried about anything. We’re just worried about performance. It’s just been a blast. Stoked to be on the team I am. Really thankful that my brother gave me that advice and taught me everything.