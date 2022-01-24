It’s still a work in progress for Eli Tomac and his new Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing squad, as he’s just three races into his run with the team. The results? Well, he’s only been on the podium once but he actually holds the Monster Energy AMA Supercross points lead! His 6-4-2 scores show steady improvement, and that’s all Eli is looking for early in the season, as he usually takes a few races to get up to full speed, anyway.

His teammate Dylan Ferrandis found himself in more dire circumstances after a 16th at the opening round. There, he suffered a bad start, got tangled with Chase Sexton and stalled, and then lost his rear brake. His rode very well from the back of the pack in Oakland to net sixth (he rounded turn one in 16th). Then he landed on the podium with third on Saturday.

The Yamaha boys spoke with the media in the press conference after the race.

Eli, a much better result. You got on the podium. The start was good. The ride was good. But you couldn’t quite get Chase, and Anderson did go by. So, how do you rate the night? Is there work to do or are you satisfied with where you are? This is only round three.

Eli Tomac: I rate the night as just improvement. That’s what we’ve been doing each weekend. Started pretty slow at Anaheim 1. Got a little bit better at Oakland, and better here. It wasn’t on top, but it was just better. I’ve been working like crazy on those starts. I really watched that 250 main how it swept. So I was like, all right, I’m going to go take a little bit of a gamble here and go outside and try to sweep, and it worked. Then I’ve just been improving some riding too. I wasn’t the fastest guy tonight, but just solid. Happy with where we’re going.

For you to be holding the red plate without winning a round just yet three rounds in must be kind of unusual, but definitely a good position to be in.

Yeah. Just take it for what it is. We were kind of chuckling when we saw that [the points standings] up on the board after we were down there at the podium. That’s the way the season is. That’s how much talent there is in the 450 class right now. You see different podiums every weekend. It’s just what it shows you. It’s crazy.