It’s still a work in progress for Eli Tomac and his new Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing squad, as he’s just three races into his run with the team. The results? Well, he’s only been on the podium once but he actually holds the Monster Energy AMA Supercross points lead! His 6-4-2 scores show steady improvement, and that’s all Eli is looking for early in the season, as he usually takes a few races to get up to full speed, anyway.
His teammate Dylan Ferrandis found himself in more dire circumstances after a 16th at the opening round. There, he suffered a bad start, got tangled with Chase Sexton and stalled, and then lost his rear brake. His rode very well from the back of the pack in Oakland to net sixth (he rounded turn one in 16th). Then he landed on the podium with third on Saturday.
The Yamaha boys spoke with the media in the press conference after the race.
Eli Tomac
Eli, a much better result. You got on the podium. The start was good. The ride was good. But you couldn’t quite get Chase, and Anderson did go by. So, how do you rate the night? Is there work to do or are you satisfied with where you are? This is only round three.
Eli Tomac: I rate the night as just improvement. That’s what we’ve been doing each weekend. Started pretty slow at Anaheim 1. Got a little bit better at Oakland, and better here. It wasn’t on top, but it was just better. I’ve been working like crazy on those starts. I really watched that 250 main how it swept. So I was like, all right, I’m going to go take a little bit of a gamble here and go outside and try to sweep, and it worked. Then I’ve just been improving some riding too. I wasn’t the fastest guy tonight, but just solid. Happy with where we’re going.
For you to be holding the red plate without winning a round just yet three rounds in must be kind of unusual, but definitely a good position to be in.
Yeah. Just take it for what it is. We were kind of chuckling when we saw that [the points standings] up on the board after we were down there at the podium. That’s the way the season is. That’s how much talent there is in the 450 class right now. You see different podiums every weekend. It’s just what it shows you. It’s crazy.
In the last few weeks you look like such a happier guy on the motorcycle, off the motorcycle. Is it from being with the team? What’s so different this year that makes it look so much more enjoyable?
Just the environment and being at the track with a lot of young guys. Just new environment, period. Seeing new things each day, new tracks and new places, and feeling good while doing it. It’s not just because it’s new. It seems like it’s been working and we’ve been improving. So, all those things combined makes me a happy guy.
With Monster Energy Kawasaki, was it normal for you to practice with the Pro Circuit team as well? Or is that something new going to the Star Racing team riding with the 250 guys?
No, I was pretty isolated. I very rarely rode with PC.
You guys have been pretty open about your relationship with your brother being in the military. You guys get custom gear and graphics and stuff like that. Does that have anything to do with the race tonight?
It’s just cool that we get to show support for the military. He’s in the Air Force. He flies a C-17, so it’s very cool to be there. He’s got all my helmets. I always give him the helmet from this race each year. So, it was cool to get on the podium.
Dylan talked about the changes that he made to the bike during the first two races. For you, it’s a totally new bike. How about you? What kind of bike changes have you done during the season, if any?
I haven’t done anything major. It’s been little things, nothing drastic and mostly starts, like everyone is talking about. That’s where most of my work has been. Little stuff just to fix a little bit of balance and stuff that you never know until you go racing on the bike. Nothing too out of this world where we’re like ripping off the clamps or changing linkages or something. None of that during the week.
Were you aware, going back and forth with Anderson, that he was having mechanical issues?
Oh, yeah. I saw smoke. I didn’t know what was going on, whatever it was. I actually figured it was a radiator, but I don't know what happened. I saw it smoking there, like a lap or so, and then he started slowing down. So yeah, I saw it.
Dylan Ferrandis
Dylan, each round this year you’ve gotten better. Your qualifying has gotten better. You’re looking better and better every week. Is there something in particular with the bike or yourself that you’ve been working on or changing?
Dylan Ferrandis: Everything. I think the first one I just had the rear brake issue and crashed. From that, we worked on the bike especially on the start, tried to improve. Oakland was better again on the track. Was a big improvement but the starts were still bad. This weekend I think just better starts helped me a lot. We just showed what we are capable with Yamaha. We showed what we are capable on the track during the main event with a good start. We proved two bikes on the podium is what we can do. So, that was great. For sure, a lot of change on the bike, especially for the start. I think we were a little bit surprised how bad we were at A1 on the start, so we really tried a lot of stuff during the week after A1, after Oakland too. Tonight was way better for both Eli and myself. So that’s great, but we also know that we need to work even more to get consistent, good starts.
Like we said, you had a slow start to the season. Did you doubt yourself for a moment?
Yeah, for sure. When you’re P16 the first round it’s tough. So for sure, I had to put my head down and work hard and not be scared, change some stuff on the bike to improve, and that’s what we did. I think after Oakland we really understand what was wrong on the bike and did a lot of changes this week that put us in a better position today. For sure, when you have a bad result you have to find solutions. It’s not easy every time, but you just put the head down and work and here we are.
You don’t really seem like a guy that needs to worry about the mental side. You even mentioned on the podium that confidence isn’t really an issue. If you do get a holeshot at one of these races, is that something you will have to learn? Did you need to learn how to lead laps in this class, or are you just ready to win as soon as you get the opportunity?
I’ve been 16th and sixth the last two rounds, so for sure, if I got a holeshot tonight I would have to work on myself to really feel comfortable. Especially in supercross, I never really led a supercross yet. I think what Chase [Sexton] did was great. When you’re going for your first win, it’s never easy to stay calm and really charge. I will have to get this feeling one day and see how I can deal with that. I felt that during all the last season, in outdoors, so I think I’m capable of it in supercross, but right now I need just a better start.
