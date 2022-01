Jason Weigandt and Ryan Dungey grab a cup of RD Coffee and chat about the third round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross from San Diego. Dungey, the four-time AMA Supercross Champion, talks about Chase Sexton's riding style, Jason Anderson's speed, the whoops, the difference between qualifying and racing, and much more.

