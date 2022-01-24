Champions always learn from their mistakes or their weaknesses. Talk about the training you did this season to maybe offset some of your weaknesses from last year that came up to bite you.

I think for me just learning the bike and just learning what I can get away with on the 450 and what I can’t. Obviously, last year I hit the ground a lot and it came back to haunt me. So, I wasn’t very confident, and when you’re not confident you seem to hit the ground more. This year obviously Anaheim I crashed, and then last weekend was the first race where I didn’t crash. I stalled it, but I didn’t make the mistake that I had made prior. Last weekend wasn’t a good result. I wasn’t excited, but I was happy that I got through it without making those dumb mistakes. I just felt really good today. Even in practice, I wasn’t the fastest but I felt like I had really good race craft. I felt like I was squirting out of the corners good. I was staying low and stuff. Ultimately that’s what it comes down to, is just feeling comfortable. Horrible starts in practice, and then horrible heat race start. I told myself I’ve got to get out front in the main event because the track was, I felt like more difficult to pass on this weekend than normal. I just needed to get a good start. I wouldn’t say I changed a whole bunch training-wise. I did spend a lot of time in Santa Barba [this off-season] which I felt like matured me. Overall I just feel a lot more mature this year than last year. I’m going to keep getting that way because I’m still only 22. Just want to keep improving and get better.

You mentioned on your podium interview you spent a lot of time testing the bike this week. What in particular were you testing for? Also, now that the first win is out of the way, does it feel a relief? Do you feel you needed to get that win out of the way in order to try and concentrate on going for this championship this year?

Yeah. This week we left the Honda test track and went to Lake Elsinore. They have a pretty good set of whoops there. We were struggling last week, me and Kenny both, in the whoops. I was there until around 4:00 I left the track. So, we spent two good days of testing, which I feel like it paid off tonight. I felt more comfortable from just the first practice on. I felt really good everywhere else, but when you don’t feel comfortable on a certain part of the track and you have to go around that 20-however many laps, it’s difficult to do.

As far as getting the first win, it definitely feels like a weight lifted off my shoulders. Like I’ve said so many times, I was in that position a lot and it never happened. I started to question it and tonight I just had to believe, and finally got it done. It’s crazy. The 450 class is gnarly this year, like it always is. There’s a lot of racing left. If I can keep getting good starts and putting myself in a good position, then I think we’ll be where we want to be.