"That was just kind of explaining my career," he said of the post in the press conference after winning Oakland. "I’m one of the most hated guys on social media lately. I don't know why. I’m one of the nicest guys out there. But everyone has their favorite rider, and everyone likes to talk. So, I just put a little Tweet out there. Just my career. I’ve been hurt more than I’ve raced, and it’s unfortunate. No one has had a career like me, and I hope nobody does. I’ve been in the hospital a lot. I’ve dealt with some big injuries. I’ve had to step away from racing. I get to enjoy this now. I’ll smile every time I’m racing when I’m on the line. I know these days are limited and you don’t get a lot of them. I like to tell everyone around me, enjoy it while you can. Even the bad days, if they don’t work out your best, enjoy it because you’ll look back one day. It’s just being grateful."

Over the years we've seen a lot of guys get moved up too early and consequently never get a good ride for the premier class (my friend "Mad" Mike Jones come to mind). Personally, I've always been okay with a guy who chooses to race the 125/250 class in SX because it's his only option (and he is still eligible). But Craig says he's moving up to the 450 class next year whether he wins or loses this title. The problem is that his injured teammates Colt Nichols and Justin Cooper, last year's champions, also have to move up due to the rules. So either three guys with current 450 rides will have to be dropped or retired, or teams will have to add 450 spots in order for these three guys to find rides in 2023. That's not likely to happen, so keep an eye on this topic moving forward. When the game of musical chairs ends during the next off-season, some very good riders may not have a seat.

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Two races down, 15 to go. For the majority of the 450 elite, they’ve had one good race and maybe one they would like back. That sets up an important round three, as they could establish a trend from here. Mentally, many riders are likely wondering which result is the real deal. For Aaron Plessinger, is round two's bounce-back the real McCoy? Was Marvin Musquin's ability to overcome adversity and still be fourth at A1 more representative of his upcoming season more than his ho-hum Oakland? Was Dylan Ferrandis' relentless push forward at Oakland what we should expect, or will it be more of the mistake-riddled A1? All of these questions will surely be answered as the months roll on, but the thoughts that riders mull over as they lie down each night are molded on the short-term.

"You're only as good as your last race" might not be the best approach for a rider’s psyche, but it's a quote that has stood the test of time for a reason. For all of the riders wanting assurance that things are progressing down the path they planned so many months ago, Saturday night is a great chance for positive reinforcement.