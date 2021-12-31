According to his family, Del Kuhn passed away peacefully on March 24, 2021. He was 95. A celebration of his rich life was held in May, featuring a presentation of the colors by a U.S. Navy, a flyover in vintage AT-6 planes, and a ceremonial ride by members the CHP. Del Kuhn is survived by his wife of 40 years, Vicky, with whom he worked on a website before he died called The Grandfathers of Motocross, dedicated to those pre-motocross events and legends like Del himself and his friends Aub Leonard, Dutch Sterner, Jim Johnson, Chuck “Feets” Minert and more.

(Our colleague and regular contributor Brett Smith of @wewentfast posted the following memoriam for Rocky Williams, the mechanic for Gaylon Mosier in the 1970s when “Gassin’” Gaylon was at both Maico and Kawasaki.)

Gerald Williams died on the evening of October 26. Rest In Peace, Rocky.

Many here might not recognize the name. It's been over 40 years since Rocky spun wrenches at the races. His career as a mechanic was notable because he was talented, funny, and profoundly deaf. He couldn't hear a damn thing, yet he was able to thrive in a world that's often filled with nothing but noise.

The story of Rocky Williams is one of many in various stages of completion in my projects folder. There's no specific reason why it's unfinished. He would have appreciated the tribute.

In April 1978, the L.A. Times featured Rocky on the front page of the sports section. "I feel the vibrations," he told Shav Glick. "I can tell if the engine's OK or what's wrong with it by the way the handlebars feel. I must communicate well with my rider. I ask him to tell me when the engine is running properly and then I feel the handlebars and get the proper vibration. From then on I can tell if it's running rich or lean or needs work by the way it vibrates."

Acceptance of a deaf mechanic made it a tough road for him. He said he started working on his brother's bike, and then Bob Hannah’s when Hannah had a Husky. He also said he worked for Broc Glover and Bruce McDougal before they turned pro. He went to Suzuki and Yamaha and cited his experience with the riders above but was turned away because he was deaf.

In 1975 Rocky said Gaylon Mosier found him and he worked for free for 6 weeks at Maico before he was given $300 a week and expenses. When Mosier decamped for Kawasaki in 1978, Rocky thought he'd be left behind again. Mosier called him and said "get out your green pants!"

They won the 1978 Anaheim Supercross together (pic 8), a handful of AMA Pro MX races, and many other events between the Trans AMA and CMC Golden State events. When Mosier was killed riding a bicycle in the fall of 1980, Williams was left without a rider who advocated hard for him and was ultimately dropped from Kawasaki.

He loved motorcycles, however, and later worked as a Harley-Davidson mechanic. He was 74 at the time of his passing.

Fifteen-year-old Tyler Mashbir was a promising young NorCal prospect who was just like a lot of other fast kids in motocross. He and his parents put in the work and the time and the travel to help him make a name in the sport he loved. They traveled together to many of the big races—Loretta Lynn’s, the Monster Energy Cup, Mammoth Mountain, SX Futures, the JS7 Spring Classic—and had some decent results: Tyler ended up 12th and 13th overall in the highly competitive Mini Sr. (12-14) classes at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in 2019. They also traveled across the country to Florida to do some training at Ricky Carmichael’s GOAT Farm. By many accounts, Tyler was riding even better after he moved up to the 125cc class aboard a Husqvarna, and then a 250F.

In April, Mashbir crashed hard while practicing and succumbed to his injuries. His friends and sponsor at 707 Racing Suspension posted: “Today was one of the toughest days. Off-road and motocross lost a great racer. Tyler was not only one of the fastest kids in the country but one of the coolest down to earth kids who had an amazing future ahead of him. He will be greatly missed by so many. We love you Tyler! All our prayers to Eric and Wendy. Godspeed #117”

A GoFundMe page was set up not long after the accident to help his parents, Eric and Wendy, with expenses, and it quickly exceeded its goals as the outpouring of sympathy and grief over the loss of Tyler was overwhelming. A celebration of life was held at Diablo MX in Brentwood, California, with a wonderful turnout.

Tyler Mashbir’s last Instagram post was from his motos at the 2-Stroke Nationals at Glen Helen Raceway in early April. While he had some bad luck with his bike, he did show that he was very much enjoying riding and racing at the iconic SoCal track. Upon his passing, the comments section of that post became a memorial board of sorts for his many friends and fans.