Watch: 2021 Moto Combine East Video Recap From MAVTV

Check out the full TV broadcast of the first ever MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine East, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, that aired last week on MAVTV. The event took place at Ironman Raceway in Indiana the day prior to the Ironman National, the tenth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

The broadcast profiles the racing and also the interactive sessions with coaches Chad Reed, Broc Glover and Damon Bradshaw.

Read: Scouting Moto Combine East Recap

Results

MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine East Region

Ironman Raceway - Crawfordsville, Indiana

August 27, 2021

Overall Results (Moto Finishes)