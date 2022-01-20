Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 22
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 29
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: 2021 Moto Combine East Video Recap From MAVTV

January 20, 2022 9:45am | by:

Check out the full TV broadcast of the first ever MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine East, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, that aired last week on MAVTV. The event took place at Ironman Raceway in Indiana the day prior to the Ironman National, the tenth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

The broadcast profiles the racing and also the interactive sessions with coaches Chad Reed, Broc Glover and Damon Bradshaw.

Read: Scouting Moto Combine East Recap

Results

MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine East Region
Ironman Raceway - Crawfordsville, Indiana
August 27, 2021

Overall Results (Moto Finishes)

  1. Ryder Difrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki (2-1)
  2. Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Kawasaki (1-2)
  3. Daxton Bennick, Morganton, N.C., KTM (4-3)
  4. Jayden Clough, Elko New Market, Minn., KTM (3-5)
  5. Gavin Towers, Venetia, Pa., Kawasaki (5-4)
  6. Mark Fineis, Westfield, Ind., KTM (7-6)
  7. Patrick Murphy, Clinton, Iowa, Kawasaki (6-7)
  8. Larry Reyes, Houston, Texas, Yamaha (8-8)
  9. Logan Best, North Port, Fla., Yamaha (10-10)
  10. Cameron Campbell, Coal Valley, Ill., KTM (14-9)
  11. Kimble Jett, Norwood, La., KTM (11-12)
  12. Gavin Brough, Kaysville, Utah, Yamaha (13-13)
  13. Judson Wisdom, Lawrenceburg, Tenn., Yamaha (9-17)
  14. Trevor Colip, Bowling Green Ind., Husqvarna (17-11)
  15. Ethan Day, Twin Lake, Mich., Kawasaki (12-16)
  16. Noah Schuring, Portage, Mich., Yamaha (16-14)
  17. Lucas Geistler, Newark, Ill., KTM (15-15)
  18. Chase Prince, Petersburg, Tenn., Honda (18-18)
  • Ryder DiFrancesco (Kawasaki) Mitch Kendra
  • Chance Hymas (Kawasaki) Mitch Kendra
  • Daxton Bennick (KTM) Mitch Kendra
  • The 2021 Moto Combine East participants. Mitch Kendra

