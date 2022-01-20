Watch: 2021 Moto Combine East Video Recap From MAVTV
January 20, 2022 9:45am | by: Mitch Kendra
Check out the full TV broadcast of the first ever MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine East, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, that aired last week on MAVTV. The event took place at Ironman Raceway in Indiana the day prior to the Ironman National, the tenth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
The broadcast profiles the racing and also the interactive sessions with coaches Chad Reed, Broc Glover and Damon Bradshaw.
Results
MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine East Region
Ironman Raceway - Crawfordsville, Indiana
August 27, 2021
Overall Results (Moto Finishes)
- Ryder Difrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki (2-1)
- Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Kawasaki (1-2)
- Daxton Bennick, Morganton, N.C., KTM (4-3)
- Jayden Clough, Elko New Market, Minn., KTM (3-5)
- Gavin Towers, Venetia, Pa., Kawasaki (5-4)
- Mark Fineis, Westfield, Ind., KTM (7-6)
- Patrick Murphy, Clinton, Iowa, Kawasaki (6-7)
- Larry Reyes, Houston, Texas, Yamaha (8-8)
- Logan Best, North Port, Fla., Yamaha (10-10)
- Cameron Campbell, Coal Valley, Ill., KTM (14-9)
- Kimble Jett, Norwood, La., KTM (11-12)
- Gavin Brough, Kaysville, Utah, Yamaha (13-13)
- Judson Wisdom, Lawrenceburg, Tenn., Yamaha (9-17)
- Trevor Colip, Bowling Green Ind., Husqvarna (17-11)
- Ethan Day, Twin Lake, Mich., Kawasaki (12-16)
- Noah Schuring, Portage, Mich., Yamaha (16-14)
- Lucas Geistler, Newark, Ill., KTM (15-15)
- Chase Prince, Petersburg, Tenn., Honda (18-18)