Ken Roczen | 13th in 450SX

"Not really much to say about Oakland. I feel like the day already started off kind of weird and we weren't really feeling that great on the track, but we did the best we could. Chase [Sexton] and I went down pretty dang hard in the last qualifying practice. I got really lucky that nothing worse happened, as Chase kind of used my head as a whoop! It all happened so quickly and it was ultimately just me going down and falling into the wrong spot. The heat race was decent; I got second there. Going into the night show I put everything aside and tried to stay calm. We got off to a decent start, but I was probably around fourth or fifth and just struggled in the whoops; we’re just not good enough in them and we have to get better. That was a spot that bit me again, and after that there really wasn't that much I could do. I finished 13th, but I'm going to keep my head up and charge hard again next weekend."

Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:

“Well, tonight didn’t go as smoothly as last weekend did. We had some ups and downs in practice, between learning the track and the incident between Kenny and Chase. Luckily, both riders were able to avoid serious injury after a scary moment, and I was very proud of all three guys for rebounding and coming out swinging for the heat races. Hunter rode fantastic after a mediocre start in the 250SX main, and he once again showed that he’ll be a force to reckon with in this series. The 450SX main event didn’t go as planned, with Kenny‘s fall while running fifth and Chase having his own issues keeping him from running with the top guys. With all the mixup, and all of the parity in the class, luckily we didn’t lose many points with either rider. We’ll regroup and do our best as a team to improve and come out to challenge for the win in San Diego.”

Shane McElrath | 14th in 450SX

“My night was better. I am happy with my starts, as they were there all night and put me up front in the beginning. We’ll regroup, make a few adjustments to the bike this week and be ready for San Diego next weekend.”

Max Anstie | 15th in 450SX

"I felt good all day, had a couple of things to work through in the main which wasn’t ideal but I’m looking forward to ironing things out this week and getting ready for San Diego."

Brandon Hartranft | 16th in 450SX

"In the main event I didn't really have that strong of a start, but I fought hard through the whole race. I got into sixteenth and just tried to put in as many solid laps as I could, especially for how gnarly that track was. One of the sets of whoops - I've never seen a goat trail down the middle so deep! I personally like it when the track's beat like that. That's when I feel like I ride my best. I'm working hard and the team's working hard and I want to show more potential and better results."

Adam Enticknap | DNQ for main event

"The dirt was super tacky, it was just absolute traction everywhere. In heat one I didn't ride like I wanted to ride, but I learned the lines. In the LCQ, got a great jump out of the gate, it was awesome. I poked it in there coming into the first corner, then passed into third on the first lap. A few laps in another rider came across the track and just took me out, up over the hay bales. I'm not really sure what was going on considering we were in third and fourth. That ended my night. I wish I could have that LCQ back. I'm looking forward to a great stadium and a great city next weekend."

Justin Brayton | Did not race, Out with COVID-19

"I've had countless times where I've woken up the morning of the race and thought there was no way I could ride, whether it be a sickness or a broken bone, but when it's race day, it's time to race regardless. We live in a different world now, and we're all having to adjust. It's a shame not to race, but I applaud Feld Entertainment and the AMA for doing everything they can to keep the best sport in the world going over the past couple of years."

Mitchell Oldenburg | Did not race, Family Emergency

"My family will always come first. I appreciate that the team respected and understood my situation."

[Note: Oldenburg posted on social media that both of his children had come down with fevers due to COVID-19]