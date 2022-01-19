Stat of the Week: 450SX Podium
The 450SX main event podium at the second round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship was taken by Jason Anderson, Aaron Plessinger, and Justin Barcia. Had Eli Tomac (fourth) passed Barcia for the final spot on the podium, we would have seen three completely different riders on the podium at the first two rounds for the second-straight year. But that was not the case as Barcia held on. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas man is the 450SX points leader after two rounds for the third-straight season.
What is even crazier is that this was only the second podium in the last 53 main events that featured neither Tomac, Cooper Webb, or Ken Roczen. Since 2019, the only race prior to the 2022 Oakland Supercross where neither Tomac, Webb, nor Roczen was on the podium was the all-Husqvarna sweep at the 2020 Salt Lake City 7 Supercross finale where Zach Osborne earned his maiden—and only—450SX main event win ahead of teammates Jason Anderson and Dean Wilson. In that race, Tomac took fifth in wrapping up his maiden 450SX title. Webb and Roczen took, seventh, and eighth, respectively.
El Hombre Returns to P1
Speaking of Anderson, it was a long-awaited return to the center of the 450SX podium. The 2018 450SX champion had not won since his championship season, as his last win came at the Atlanta Supercross on March 3, 2018, meaning it was 1,414 days between race wins for the New Mexico native. In just his second ride with Monster Energy Kawasaki, El Hombre delivered a 450SX main event win. According to Supercross Live, Anderson had competed in 47 main events after his win at the 2018 Atlanta Supercross before finally netting another win.
Two-Stroke Mania
Gared Steinke did it! The long-time racer qualified straight from his heat into the 250SX main event—on a KTM 125 SX two-stroke! We believe this was the first two-stroke in a main event since the 2007 Seattle Supercross when Michael Willard finished 15th on a KTM 125 SX. Well done, Stank Dog.
First to Two
With his back-to-back 250SX main event wins to start of the season, Christian Craig becomes the first rider in either class to repeat as a main event winner. Since 2000 in this class, the first rider to two main event wins has gone on to win the title 32 times out of 44 championships. So, 73 percent of the time the first to two wins claimed the title. Craig has looked solid to start this season, but as we know in racing, a lot can happen before the finale.
Read: Joey Savatgy raced Oakland Supercross with torn ACL
Quote from the Paddock
Jason Anderson | 1st in 450SX
“It’s been a long time since I’ve had a win, but I never stopped believing in myself. I always knew I could be back up here on the top step, I just needed to put it all together. The track was tricky tonight with how beat up it got, but I feel super comfortable on the KX450SR and that was a huge factor in getting across the finish first. There are a lot of races left and I hope to stay here fighting for wins throughout the season.”
Aaron Plessinger | 2nd in 450SX
“The opening round was a little rough for me but I re-grouped and had a really good week with the team. We did some testing with the whole crew and spent some time at the track and man, did it turn things around. I'm stoked! This is my second podium ever in the 450 class and I can't thank these guys enough. It's my first year on this bike, so I'm stoked on Red Bull KTM and everybody out there. Thank you!”
Justin Barcia | 3rd in 450SX
"I was just riding my race and having fun out there. I got a little tight in the middle but I was able to regroup. I saw Eli coming so I knew I needed to put the hammer down and I really wanted those two in front of me but they rode awesome, AP and Jason. I want to dedicate this race to Fed [Ryan Fedorow], he unfortunately passed away last week, so this is for him and I feel like he would be proud of me tonight. I can’t thank the whole team enough. We're going to keep coming up here, it was fun tonight!"
Eli Tomac | 4th in 450SX
“Overall, it was a good day with a really good qualifying result and a great heat race. It was a good track all day, and I enjoyed riding it and racing it. We worked on starts all week, and I was able to put myself in a good position in the heat race and got the win. I was feeling really good going into the main event. I was a little bit farther back on the start but made some good passes early on, and I was doing everything I could to push, but I couldn’t quite get to the podium spot. I made big improvements from the first round, and I know we’ll get there. It’s just a matter of fine-tuning at this point.”
Malcolm Stewart | 5th in 450SX
"I think the night was actually kind of quiet for me. I’m stoked on the way I’ve been riding but starts are holding me back a little bit. It’s part of racing and we can take what we’ve learned from here and move forward. We’re still in a really good position for points so I’m stoked on that and just the whole program I’ve been on, I’ve never had this much fun! It’s only the second race and I feel like I’ve been racing for so long. The whole vibe and happiness has been great, so I’m looking forward to another great week.”
Dylan Ferrandis | 6th in 450SX
“I felt good all day. We had a really good lap time during practice, but we got a really bad start in the heat race and had to fight my way up to fifth. Then in the main event, I got a little better start, but it was still not very good. I had another big fight to come back to the front and gave everything I had to come back to sixth. I think I could’ve got a top-five finish, but I made a mistake and missed a big double on the track, so I lost a lot of time. I closed the gap to fifth and finished on their rear wheel, but it was not enough. We’ll take this; it’s better than last weekend for sure, but it’s not really where we want to be. Step-by-step, we need to move our way up each race.”
Said Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:
“Oakland was a huge improvement for us. Qualifying 1-2 is amazing, and it shows that we have the speed. Eli winning the heat race is also a big step in the right direction. We will continue to work on our starts, and we will come back stronger next weekend.”
Cooper Webb | 7th in 450SX
“Tonight was a tough one, to say the least. I came down with a cold yesterday and fought through it the best we could today but definitely didn’t feel great at all. Practice went pretty good with third but I just tried to save as much as I could for the Main Event. I had a terrible start in the main and I made my way forward as best I could. It was definitely tough battling the sickness but I’m going to get healthy this week and go into San Diego with a fresh body and fresh slate. As far as the championship goes, we’re still in a good spot so we’ll see where it ends up.”
Marvin Musquin | 8th in 450SX
“In the heat race, I didn’t get a good start and unfortunately it didn’t work out. In the Main Event, I was on the outside gate and I actually had a better start but it was difficult in the first few laps mid-pack. I got a little bit better after four or five laps and I was trying to attack Cooper but I started tightening up and I didn’t keep that momentum until the end. I know I need to do better, so we’ll work on some things this week.”
Chase Sexton | 9th in 450SX
“Round 2 in Oakland started off good; the first couple of qualifying sessions were good and then everything kind of went downhill. Ken and I got together in the final session and both of us went down pretty hard. After that, I actually ended up winning my heat race but besides that I kind of just felt uncomfortable in the whoops and with the track in general. It was a tough day for me, but I’m hopeful for a better finish in San Diego. I’m excited to get back to work this week and get ready for next weekend.”
Dean Wilson | 10th in 450SX
"Overall, tonight was better than the first round. I got a good start in the heat race but I rode tight out there. In the Main Event, I didn’t get a great start but I ended up getting 10th. It’s not what we want but only can keep striving to be better and fight with those guys to get to the next step I need to be.”
Joey Savatgy | 11th in 450SX
"It was tough for me out there, as I found out I tore my ACL earlier this week. I am thankful for the team and everyone around me that got me through this day . I rode the best I could considering the circumstances, so it’s back to work and be ready for San Diego next weekend.”
Adam Cianciarulo | 12th in 450SX
“This was another challenging weekend for us, but we have a number of positives to take away from it. I got out to two holeshots and was feeling comfortable up front early in the Heat Race and again in the Main Event. I did the best I could with my situation tonight and that’s what I’ll continue to do each day going forward. We are still on track with our goal of getting healthier every week and progressing back to full form as the condition of my shoulder improves.”
Ken Roczen | 13th in 450SX
"Not really much to say about Oakland. I feel like the day already started off kind of weird and we weren't really feeling that great on the track, but we did the best we could. Chase [Sexton] and I went down pretty dang hard in the last qualifying practice. I got really lucky that nothing worse happened, as Chase kind of used my head as a whoop! It all happened so quickly and it was ultimately just me going down and falling into the wrong spot. The heat race was decent; I got second there. Going into the night show I put everything aside and tried to stay calm. We got off to a decent start, but I was probably around fourth or fifth and just struggled in the whoops; we’re just not good enough in them and we have to get better. That was a spot that bit me again, and after that there really wasn't that much I could do. I finished 13th, but I'm going to keep my head up and charge hard again next weekend."
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“Well, tonight didn’t go as smoothly as last weekend did. We had some ups and downs in practice, between learning the track and the incident between Kenny and Chase. Luckily, both riders were able to avoid serious injury after a scary moment, and I was very proud of all three guys for rebounding and coming out swinging for the heat races. Hunter rode fantastic after a mediocre start in the 250SX main, and he once again showed that he’ll be a force to reckon with in this series. The 450SX main event didn’t go as planned, with Kenny‘s fall while running fifth and Chase having his own issues keeping him from running with the top guys. With all the mixup, and all of the parity in the class, luckily we didn’t lose many points with either rider. We’ll regroup and do our best as a team to improve and come out to challenge for the win in San Diego.”
Shane McElrath | 14th in 450SX
“My night was better. I am happy with my starts, as they were there all night and put me up front in the beginning. We’ll regroup, make a few adjustments to the bike this week and be ready for San Diego next weekend.”
Max Anstie | 15th in 450SX
"I felt good all day, had a couple of things to work through in the main which wasn’t ideal but I’m looking forward to ironing things out this week and getting ready for San Diego."
Brandon Hartranft | 16th in 450SX
"In the main event I didn't really have that strong of a start, but I fought hard through the whole race. I got into sixteenth and just tried to put in as many solid laps as I could, especially for how gnarly that track was. One of the sets of whoops - I've never seen a goat trail down the middle so deep! I personally like it when the track's beat like that. That's when I feel like I ride my best. I'm working hard and the team's working hard and I want to show more potential and better results."
Adam Enticknap | DNQ for main event
"The dirt was super tacky, it was just absolute traction everywhere. In heat one I didn't ride like I wanted to ride, but I learned the lines. In the LCQ, got a great jump out of the gate, it was awesome. I poked it in there coming into the first corner, then passed into third on the first lap. A few laps in another rider came across the track and just took me out, up over the hay bales. I'm not really sure what was going on considering we were in third and fourth. That ended my night. I wish I could have that LCQ back. I'm looking forward to a great stadium and a great city next weekend."
Justin Brayton | Did not race, Out with COVID-19
"I've had countless times where I've woken up the morning of the race and thought there was no way I could ride, whether it be a sickness or a broken bone, but when it's race day, it's time to race regardless. We live in a different world now, and we're all having to adjust. It's a shame not to race, but I applaud Feld Entertainment and the AMA for doing everything they can to keep the best sport in the world going over the past couple of years."
Mitchell Oldenburg | Did not race, Family Emergency
"My family will always come first. I appreciate that the team respected and understood my situation."
[Note: Oldenburg posted on social media that both of his children had come down with fevers due to COVID-19]
Christian Craig | 1st in 250SX
“The day was solid. I qualified first and then backed it up in the heat race and then got off to a good start in the main. I was second-place, and then the guy in front of me stalled it, so I made the pass and just never looked back. It was a pretty basic win, but it was nice to score my first back-to-back win. I was coming off a good weekend at Anaheim 1 and then had a good week at the practice track. So I came in here with confidence and just rode like I did last week, and like I do at the practice track every week, which is basically just having fun, and it’s been showing in my riding lately. It’s great to start the season off like this. I have a great support group and people that push me every day to be where I am. I’m really looking forward to my hometown race in San Diego next weekend, so let’s keep it going.”
Hunter Lawrence | 2nd in 250SX
“Oakland wasn’t a bad night; we got second overall. Still, I’m definitely a bit frustrated. I had a few more laps than last weekend to work on Seth [Hammaker], and we had a good battle. He was riding really well in the beginning, so I had to keep just pushing through. My start wasn’t ideal, so we’re going to be working on that this week, but we’re fit and healthy. Next weekend we’re moving on to San Diego, so hopefully that will be a good race.”
Seth Hammaker | 3rd in 250SX
“I’m definitely happy to earn a third place here in Oakland. We are two races into the season and I have two podiums already, that consistency is going to be important for the championship. That said, I know I’m capable of more and I want to show that. I think there are a few things I could have cleaned up to improve my result tonight, so I’ll get back to work with the team through this week and we’ll do our best to get the win in San Diego.”
Michael Mosiman | 4th in 250SX
“It was so good to be back at my hometown race in Oakland representing NorCal, the fans were awesome! It was a fun weekend with the team and a lot of really good racing. I’m a little disappointed with the result but I’m focusing on the positive. I had great speed, my race craft has significantly improved from years past and I think I am one of the best – if not the best – guy in the whoops and that feels good. If you don’t consider the finishes, it’s been fun to mix it up with the guys and I look forward to replicating some of that heat race magic in the main. It’s coming soon, I think everyone knows it and I look forward to the upcoming races.”
Nate Thrasher | 5th in 250SX
“I rode well all day; I’ve just got to work on my starts. It was a solid fifth-place, but I feel like I should’ve been on the podium. I came from the back and got up to fourth but got a little tired. I’m ready to go back to work. I feel like the speed’s there to be second and try and sneak in a win on Christian; he’s riding so well. We’ve just got to get a start and put ourselves in a situation to win, and right now, we are not doing that. Let’s go back and have a good week of training and keep swinging next week.”
Vince Friese | 6th in 250SX
"It went okay, but it wasn't exactly what I wanted. I had another excellent start but made a few mistakes early on and ended up sixth in the Main Event. I had a tough week this week and wasn't feeling my best, but I think that San Diego will be much better. I'm getting used to the bike and the racing in the 250 Class because it's different, but I'll continue to improve and will be in a good spot soon."
Jo Shimoda | 7th in 250SX
“My starts were much better today so that is an area of big improvement for me. I’m at the front in the beginning of the race and I believe I have what it takes to fight for podium positions at the finish. I just need to eliminate the mistakes that I have made. For me, seventh place is not where I want to finish but, we had okay qualifying, a good heat race, and two great starts tonight so there is a lot to build on going into next weekend.”
Dilan Schwartz | 11th in 250SX
"I had a first turn tip over in the heat. My bike was pretty mangled, so I had to go to the LCQ. I got a better start in the main and improved my result from A1 so I'm just going to keep improving each weekend."
Carson Mumford | 14th in 250SX
"The day was a struggle for me. It was my first-time racing in Oakland. I had a big crash in the first practice but was okay and ended up getting sixth in my heat race. In the main I was in eighth and crashed. I had to pull into the mechanics' area to get my throttle fixed before going back out, so only caught back up to fourteenth."
250SX Futures
Ryder DiFrancesco | 1st in 250SX Futures
“The experience to race on the same track as the pros in front of a stadium of fans is amazing. I’m trying to gain as much as I can from these opportunities to better prepare me for when I take the next step in my racing career. The track was technical for sure, but I love the dirt here in Oakland and I had a great race from start to finish. I am looking forward to racing more Supercross Futures events in the next few weeks.”