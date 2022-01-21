Seth Hammaker Injured [Update: Hammaker Has Confirmed]
Racer X has heard from multiple sources that Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Seth Hammaker has gone down with injuries suffered in a crash this week. We've yet to hear confirmation from Hammaker or Kawasaki via a press release or social media post, but we believe he will be out for this weekend's racing in San Diego and possibly longer.
We have heard Hammaker suffered back and possibly internal injuries in the crash.
All injuries are "untimely" really, as there is never a good time to be hurt, but this feels like an exceptionally unfortunate deal since Hammaker was off to a flying start in this year's 250SX West Region Series. He's currently tied with Hunter Lawrence for second in points after carding 2-3 finishes to start the season.
Hammaker has been a pleasant surprise since starting his professional Monster Energy AMA Supercross career in 2021. The Pennsylvania native had collected five podiums in 11 career starts, and won a race last season.
Get well soon, Seth. We'll add additional information as we learn more.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|52
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|44
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|44
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|36
|5
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|35
[UPDATE: friday, january 21 at 12:45 pm est]
Hammaker took to Instagram to explain details of his injury. He will be sidelined indefinitely. Below is his full post:
"Hey guys I hate to post this news but unfortunately this week I had a practice crash getting ready for San Diego. Grade 3 spleen laceration and compression fractures in T7 and T8 in my back. I’m gutted to say the least. The team and I have been working hard to bring our best every weekend. I appreciate there support through all of the good and bad! The main goal now is to heal up right and completely before we get back to racing. I will keep y’all informed of how long I will be out as we know a little more. Thanks to everyone for the support I will be back better and stronger 💪🏻"