Seth Hammaker Injured [Update: Hammaker Has Confirmed]

All injuries are "untimely" really, as there is never a good time to be hurt, but this feels like an exceptionally unfortunate deal since Hammaker was off to a flying start in this year's 250SX West Region Series. He's currently tied with Hunter Lawrence for second in points after carding 2-3 finishes to start the season.

Hammaker has been a pleasant surprise since starting his professional Monster Energy AMA Supercross career in 2021. The Pennsylvania native had collected five podiums in 11 career starts, and won a race last season.

Get well soon, Seth. We'll add additional information as we learn more.