The third round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 22, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on Peacock TV. USA Network and Peacock TV will both carry live coverage of the third-round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
San DiegoKTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 22
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2022 Championship standings
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|42
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|39
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|39
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|37
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|36
|6
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|36
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|34
|8
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|34
|9
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|32
|10
|
Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|27
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|52
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|44
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|44
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|36
|5
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|35
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|34
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|32
|8
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|29
|9
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|28
|10
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|26
2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen
Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger
Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson
Episode 4 | The Round Up
Episode 5 | 250 Class
Other Links
General
San Diego Supercross
San Diego Supercross Race Center
San Diego Supercross 450SX Entry List
San Diego Supercross 250SX West Entry List
San Diego Supercross Injury Report
Follow
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Other Info
Petco Park
100 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST
Night Show — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST
Tickets
Get tickets to the San Diego Supercross.
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
San Diego Supercross Race Day Schedule
Saturday, January 22, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to San Diego, California.