Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 22
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 29
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: San Diego

How to Watch San Diego

January 21, 2022 12:00pm
by:

The third round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 22, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on Peacock TV. USA Network and Peacock TV will both carry live coverage of the third-round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2022 Championship standings

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States42
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States39
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States39
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States37
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany36
6Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States36
7Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States34
8Marvin Musquin La Reole France34
9Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States32
10Joey Savatgy
Thomasville, GA United States27
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States52
2Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States44
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia44
4Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States36
5Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States35
6Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States34
7Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan32
8Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States29
9Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States28
10Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States26
Full Standings

2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen

Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger

Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson

Episode 4 | The Round Up

Episode 5 | 250 Class

Other Links

General

Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

2022 450SX Team Guide

2022 250SX Team Guide

San Diego Supercross

San Diego Supercross Race Center

San Diego Supercross 450SX Entry List

San Diego Supercross 250SX West Entry List

San Diego Supercross Injury Report

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Other Info

Petco Park
100 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST
Night Show — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST

Tickets

Get tickets to the San Diego Supercross.

Track Map

The 2022 San Diego Supercross layout.
The 2022 San Diego Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Race Day Schedule

San Diego Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, January 22, 2021

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to San Diego, California.

2022 San Diego Supercross race day schedule.
2022 San Diego Supercross race day schedule. AMA
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
March 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now