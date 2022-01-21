The third round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 22, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on Peacock TV. USA Network and Peacock TV will both carry live coverage of the third-round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule