The Challengers

Christian Craig has established himself as the man to beat out west in the 250 class. He’s been about as close to flawless as you can get in the first two rounds and has yet to finish any worse than first, both in the heats and mains. Someone is going to challenge him at some point, but who? Hunter Lawrence’s starts haven’t been good enough, Michael Mosiman keeps making small mistakes, Seth Hammaker hasn’t been able to hold Craig’s pace (and is now unfortunately out with injury), and last week Jo Shimoda went over the bars in the whoops. Will someone step it up and give Craig a fight this weekend? –Aaron Hansel

Two-Smokin’

Gared Steinke didn’t win his heat race last week in Oakland, but judging by the crowd’s reaction to him taking the final transfer spot on board his two-stroke KTM 125 SX, you’d think he’d just won the championship. They absolutely loved Steinke, who is a NorCal Native, making the main on his two-stroke! Unfortunately for Steinke he only made it seven laps in the main, but hey, just putting a 125 in the main is a big deal these days. Who thinks he makes some more this year? –Hansel

Racing Hurt

Eleventh place is no joke in today’s 450SX Class, which is where Joey Savatgy finished last Saturday in Oakland. The crazy part is that he suffered a big crash on Tuesday before he race, and he sustained a torn ACL. Guys riding with torn ACLs isn’t anything new, but to go out and compete less than a week after the injury is pretty impressive. Plus, he rode well! Savatgy is intent on continuing to race, so we’ll see what kind of affect the bum knee has on his results moving forward. –Hansel