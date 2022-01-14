Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 22
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Oakland

How to Watch Oakland

January 14, 2022 12:10pm
by:

The second round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 15, at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on Peacock TV. USA Network and Peacock TV will both carry live coverage of the second-round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.

Note, this round will also include the first of several Suprecross Futures events

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2022 Championship standings

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany26
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States23
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States21
4Marvin Musquin La Reole France19
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States18
6Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States17
7Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States16
8Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States15
9Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States14
10Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States13
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States26
2Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States23
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia21
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States19
5Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States18
6Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States17
7Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan16
8Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States15
9Dominique Thury Schneeberg Germany14
10Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States13
Full Standings

2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen

Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger

Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson

Episode 4 | The Round Up

Episode 5 | 250 Class

Other Links

General

Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

2022 450SX Team Guide

Oakland Supercross

Oakland Supecross Race Center

Oakland 450SX Entry List

Oakland 250SX West Entry List

Oakland Supercross Futures Entry List

Oakland Injury Report

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Other Info

RingCentral Coliseum
7000 Coliseum Way
Oakland, CA 94621

Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST
Night Show — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST

Tickets

Get tickets to the Oakland Supercross.

Track Map

The 2022 Oakland Supercross layout.
The 2022 Oakland Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Race Day Schedule

Oakland Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, January 15, 2021

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Oakland, California.

2022 Oakland Supercross race day schedule - revised.
2022 Oakland Supercross race day schedule - revised. AMA
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
March 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now