The second round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 15, at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on Peacock TV. USA Network and Peacock TV will both carry live coverage of the second-round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.

Note, this round will also include the first of several Suprecross Futures events.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule