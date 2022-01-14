The second round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 15, at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on Peacock TV. USA Network and Peacock TV will both carry live coverage of the second-round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.
Note, this round will also include the first of several Suprecross Futures events.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
OaklandSupercross Futures
Saturday, January 15
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2022 Championship standings
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|26
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|23
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|21
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|19
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|18
|6
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|17
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|16
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|15
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|14
|10
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|13
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|26
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|23
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|21
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|19
|5
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|18
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|17
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|16
|8
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|15
|9
|Dominique Thury
|Schneeberg
|14
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|13
2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen
Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger
Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson
Episode 4 | The Round Up
Episode 5 | 250 Class
Other Links
General
Oakland Supercross
Oakland Supercross Futures Entry List
Other Info
RingCentral Coliseum
7000 Coliseum Way
Oakland, CA 94621
Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST
Night Show — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST
Tickets
Get tickets to the Oakland Supercross.
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Oakland Supercross Race Day Schedule
Saturday, January 15, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Oakland, California.