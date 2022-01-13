Round two of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Oakland, California. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.
450 CLASS
Benny Bloss – COLLARBONE, ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Bloss sustained injuries to his collarbone and ankle before the season. He’s out for the immediate future but hopes to be back this season.
250 CLASS
Carson Brown – MOUTH | IN
Comment: Brown went down last week and took a lever to the mouth. In need of stitches, and some teeth, he wasn’t able to finish the night. He plans on being back for Oakland.
Jack Brunell – WRIST, LEG | OUT
Comment: Brunell crashed at A1 last week, and while we weren’t able to connect directly with him, we did see a report on Instagram from Always Moto reporting that Brunell had sustained fractures to his tibia and wrist. No info is known on when he’ll return.
Justin Cooper – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Earlier this month, Cooper suffered a broken foot, which Cooper announced will keep him sidelined for the entire Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. He remains hopeful that he will be able to line up for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in May.
Ty Masterpool – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Masterpool sustained a broken wrist recently when he came up short on a quad. He’s out for the immediate future.
Colt Nichols – ARMS | OUT
Comment: Nichols had a big crash in the whoops while leading his heat race last week. He sustained injuries to both arms. He’s had surgery and is likely out for the season.
Coty Schock – COLLARBONE | to race 250sx EAST region
Comment: Schock broke his collarbone shortly before the season. He’s had it plated and expects to be ready to race when the East Region kicks off.
Jalek Swoll – CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Swoll went down hard after another rider made contact with him while jumping through a rhythm section last week. He was taken off the track on a stretcher, but fortunately suffered no broken bones. He’ll be back, but at this point we’re not sure when.