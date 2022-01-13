Round two of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Oakland, California. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 CLASS

Benny Bloss – COLLARBONE, ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Bloss sustained injuries to his collarbone and ankle before the season. He’s out for the immediate future but hopes to be back this season.

250 CLASS

Carson Brown – MOUTH | IN

Comment: Brown went down last week and took a lever to the mouth. In need of stitches, and some teeth, he wasn’t able to finish the night. He plans on being back for Oakland.

Jack Brunell – WRIST, LEG | OUT

Comment: Brunell crashed at A1 last week, and while we weren’t able to connect directly with him, we did see a report on Instagram from Always Moto reporting that Brunell had sustained fractures to his tibia and wrist. No info is known on when he’ll return.