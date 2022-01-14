Welcome to Racerhead, just nine more months until the off-season… Kidding. What a great start to the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship! While the race for the wins in the main events weren’t particularly dramatic or exciting, everything happening behind winners Ken Roczen and Christian Craig sure was. And with a nearly packed Angels Stadium welcoming the fans back, it seemed like old times for supercross, and that was a very cool thing. But as I mentioned last week, I had to skip the opener, so rather than hear my takes from my living room couch, let me throw it right over to Jason Weigandt and Steve Matthes.

Footage Was Too Good (Jason Weigandt)

Media isn’t always fair. Or maybe you think it’s never fair? After the race on Saturday Malcolm Stewart got all up in Marvin Musquin’s grill and screamed at him. Marvin eventually fired back. We gave it extra coverage because I don’t think TV caught the argument, and because the general chaos of block passes and knock downs was a real theme of the event. We didn’t know a video of the yelling would emerge mid-week from Fly Racing’s videographer. You don’t get to see and hear that stuff very often, so everyone ran with it. Just like they did when similar footage surfaced of Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac yelling a few years ago. Anyway, the Marvin/Malcolm incident got way more attention and coverage than it would have just for the crash itself. By the way, Malcolm knocked Jason Anderson down in the same corner in the same spot in his heat race. That didn’t get as much coverage because no one yelled.

We also know Justin Barcia knocked Anderson down in the main, and Anderson said Barcia should buy some Team Fried merchandise. And Barcia did on Sunday! Two different ways to handle it and both created more coverage than just the passes and crashes. That’s just how it is.

As I said, the chaos was really the theme of the night. Eli Tomac explained to Matthes that he saw guys getting “nuked” in front of him. At Anaheim there’s always tension but often riders ride “within themselves” and try to stay out of trouble. That was not the case this year, but a lot of it was track-dependent. That one bowl corner was the best (and only) chance to make a move so dudes were sending it in there and stuff happened. What you really notice at the opener is that it’s almost impossible to keep track of it all. Early in the race you have Roczen, Chase Sexton and and Adam Cianciarulo out front, with a nine-rider (!) freight train behind them trading spots. You steal a glance at Kenny or Chase and boom, someone goes from fourth to sixth and you don’t even know how or why. That’s the crazy thing about the #deepfield at the beginning of the season. There’s too much action to watch it all.

Unfortunately, it probably won’t keep up quite to that level all year but you have to enjoy it while it lasts. You figure the Yamaha boys (Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis) will want to step up this weekend, Sexton is out for vengeance, Anderson, Musquin and Stewart likely feel they would be better if they don’t crash, and on it goes. Lots to talk about, and that pack is gonna be thick with action again. Can’t wait!