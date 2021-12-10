What a Week (Jason Weigandt)

There’s a standard cadence to the off-season, and this week signaled a major tremor, with several teams holding photo shoots, Feld Entertainment hosting two days of media work at Angel Stadium, and then KTM and Honda hosting team intros for the media. Now it’s real. Nerves are going to start building, and tension will be high. That’s actually part of the reason Feld now hosts media obligations a month before the season. You know all those shots you see on TV before they go to commercial? The “Hi, I’m Ken Roczen and you’re watching Monster Energy Supercross on NBC Sports” stuff? Well, they used to shoot all of those the day before Anaheim 1, but the riders were always stressed and nervous thinking about race day. By getting all of this stuff done now, everyone is in a better mood.

But the riders are already getting antsy. Roger De Coster and Carlos Rivera told me the Feld obligations, the team photo shoot, and the team media intro meant the riders would probably lose out on some training motos this week, and the riders really start to sweat that at this time of year. There was also rain in the California forecast this week, further adding to the fear that they would lose a day or two at the test track. In October, a missed day or two probably doesn’t bother anyone. By December, the riders are counting every minute.

After Feld held two days of interviews, photo shoots, and more at the stadium, KTM hosted its team intro at its headquarters on Wednesday night. I got to host the event, but even I wasn’t allowed to see the all-new Factory Edition bikes until right before the event started. These bikes are brand new, with only the front wheel, front brake, and handlebars carrying over from previous-generation KTMs. I knew a new 450 was coming, but I didn’t know a Factory Edition 250F was en route as well. The 250 is so new that Max Vohland only just got to ride one a few days ago, and he will be racing 250SX East just to get more time on the bike. Max did say his whoop speed improved massively as soon as he got on the new bike, and Cooper Webb echoed those thoughts. If Webb gets better in the whoops … look out, everyone.

The vibe seemed pretty good over at KTM, although everyone is always excited and “flying at the test track” during the preseason. Roger De Coster remains very high on what he’s seeing from Marvin Musquin, and Aaron Plessinger is no doubt the same fun-loving Aaron Plessinger he has always been. And this bike is damned exciting.

I left the KTM event Wednesday night just in awe of the powerhouse this brand has become. But just 12 hours later, we were gathered at Blackmore Ranch for Honda’s team intro, and when you see the Lawrence brothers, Ken Roczen, and Chase Sexton roll out and do laps, well, you have to be in awe of Honda's talent too! Hard to find a group that looks better on a bike from a pure style standpoint than these guys. New team manager Lars Lindstrom updated us on the progress of the new CRF250R. They’re still doing quite a bit of work to the bike, but it already has much more torque than the 2021 race bike, and they’re going to find more top end also. For supercross, that torque really helps. Lars believes the earliest 250Fs, because they were considered a replacement for 125s, were all based on high-revving power curves. All of the 250Fs have grown on the low- and mid-range side through the years, and the riders have learned to ride the bikes in that range. The new Honda engine is much better at low revs, and that’s the key these days, even in the 250 class.

Of course, a month before the season, everything is positive. Everyone loves their new bike, everyone feels comfortable, everyone is flying at the test track. The nerves will start building from here. Anaheim is real now. And it’s coming soon.