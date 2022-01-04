2022 Anaheim 1 Supercross Provisional Entry Lists Released

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has released the provisional entry lists for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on January 8.

While you’ll see a lot of riders registered in the 250 Class, not all of them will actually be on the line for the first 250SX West Region round. Most 250 teams enter their entire teams in case of injury.

This is NOT THE FINAL ENTRY LIST FOR SATURDAY. There will be changes made throughout the week. You can view the provisional entry list for the 450SX Class and 250SX West Region below.

Below are the entry lists provided by the AMA as of Tuesday, January 4, at 1:05 p.m. ET. At this time, there are 43 entires in the 450SX Class and 54 entries in the 250SX West Region.

450SX