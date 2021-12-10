Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate:

“Devastating news. Rene was a wonderful kid, so respectful and nice. I’ve seen him smile after a Grand Prix win and I’ve seen him smile after a 15th place finish; he was always one of the happiest members of the team and that makes it even harder that he’s gone. I had huge respect for him as a rider and more as a human being. I liked the kid so much. This is a tough pill to swallow. I heard the news just before I went on stage at the FIM Awards and I had tears in my eyes. It must be so difficult for his family and my heart goes out to them. It is very sad for the whole motocross community that a talent like Rene has passed away.”

Robert Jonas, KTM VP of Motorsport Offroad:

“It is hard to describe how much we will miss Rene and how this news has impacted our team and the whole of the company. We knew each other a long time. As a hobby I used to run a little junior team. We called it ‘Youngblood Racing’ and we tried to support young Austrians on their way up in motocross. Rene joined us when he was 11. I was trying to help with my experience in racing and with training advice and Rene was asking how to prepare as a motocross Pro, so I invited him to do a fitness test at my house and wrote a training schedule for him. It was a 14 hour per week endurance program combined with core stabilization exercises, stretching and also included recovery: I explained to him that it was a training plan for an adult rider and asked him to just try a few small things, get a feeling for training and give me feedback in about six weeks’ time. So, after those six weeks, Rene came back to me with a training report, he had done every single unit listed and asked me: “what’s next?”. I have never seen such determination from a 11-year-old kid before and at that moment I recognized - knowing already about his riding skills - that this kid was something special. Rene was a very hard worker and nothing would be more important than his racing and training. He worked his way up to the very top and on his way he inspired many young national and international riders. Rene was an exceptional kid. I am so grateful for his friendship.”

Didi Lacher, Trainer, Mentor and friend:

“It was a privilege for me to work with Rene for six years. In that time, he became a good friend as well as being a hungry young kid that was so determined to be successful in MXGP. He was a very good motocross rider but, more importantly, he had a very warm character. In the last few days it has been possible to see just how many people he reached. Whether it was through his friendliness, his passion for what he was doing, his smile or his openness, Rene was a guy that many people liked and that is quite a rare thing. It is so very sad that he has gone just when his life and his story was starting but I think his family can take a small comfort that they had raised such a strong and positive young man. I will miss him.”