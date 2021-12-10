Simon Cudby got behind the lens for the Honda HRC team shoot. Here are some of his best from photo day.
The Riders
250 Class
#18 Jett Lawrence
#96 Hunter Lawrence
450 Class
#23 Chase Sexton
#94 Ken Roczen
The Riders In Action
The Team
#96 Hunter Lawrence, #94 Ken Roczen, #23 Chase Sexton and #18 Jett Lawrence. Simon Cudby #23 Chase Sexton, #94 Ken Roczen, #18 Jett Lawrence, #96 Hunter Lawrence and the Honda HRC crew. Simon Cudby #18 Jett Lawrence, #96 Hunter Lawrence, #23 Chase Sexton, #94 Ken Roczen and the Honda HRC crew. Simon Cudby
Bikes
The 2022 Honda HRC race machines: #23 Chase Sexton and #94 Ken Roczen in the 450 Class and #18 Jett Lawrence and #96 Hunter Lawrence in the 250 Class. Simon Cudby The 2022 Honda HRC race machines: #23 Chase Sexton and #94 Ken Roczen in the 450 Class and #18 Jett Lawrence and #96 Hunter Lawrence in the 250 Class. Simon Cudby Chase Sexton's 2022 Honda CRF450R race machine. Simon Cudby Ken Roczen's 2022 Honda CRF450R race machine. Simon Cudby
Team Intro Photos
Here are a few photos by Mike Emery of the team at the 2022 Honda HRC intro at Blackmore Ranch in California on December 9.
The Honda HRC team. Mike Emery #23 Chase Sexton's 2022 Honda CRF450R race machine. Mike Emery #94 Ken Roczen Mike Emery #18 Jett Lawrence Mike Emery The Honda HRC team. Mike Emery Team manager Lars Lindstrom. Mike Emery The Honda HRC team playing corn hole. Mike Emery The 2022 Honda HRC race machines. Mike Emery #18 Jett Lawrence Mike Emery #23 Chase Sexton Mike Emery