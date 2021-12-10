Gallery: 2022 Honda HRC Team Shoot

Gallery 2022 Honda HRC Team Shoot

December 10, 2021 2:30pm

Simon Cudby got behind the lens for the Honda HRC team shoot. Here are some of his best from photo day.

The Riders

250 Class

#18 Jett Lawrence

#96 Hunter Lawrence

450 Class

#23 Chase Sexton

#94 Ken Roczen

  • #18 Jett Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #96 Hunter Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #23 Chase Sexton Simon Cudby
  • #94 Ken Roczen Simon Cudby

The Riders In Action

  • #18 Jett Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #18 Jett Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #18 Jett Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #96 Hunter Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #96 Hunter Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #96 Hunter Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #23 Chase Sexton Simon Cudby
  • #23 Chase Sexton Simon Cudby
  • #23 Chase Sexton Simon Cudby
  • #94 Ken Roczen Simon Cudby
  • #94 Ken Roczen Simon Cudby

The Team

  • #18 Jett Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #96 Hunter Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #94 Ken Roczen Simon Cudby
  • #96 Hunter Lawrence, #94 Ken Roczen, #23 Chase Sexton and #18 Jett Lawrence. Simon Cudby
  • #23 Chase Sexton, #94 Ken Roczen, #18 Jett Lawrence, #96 Hunter Lawrence and the Honda HRC crew. Simon Cudby
  • #18 Jett Lawrence, #96 Hunter Lawrence, #23 Chase Sexton, #94 Ken Roczen and the Honda HRC crew. Simon Cudby

Bikes

  • The 2022 Honda HRC race machines: #23 Chase Sexton and #94 Ken Roczen in the 450 Class and #18 Jett Lawrence and #96 Hunter Lawrence in the 250 Class. Simon Cudby
  • The 2022 Honda HRC race machines: #23 Chase Sexton and #94 Ken Roczen in the 450 Class and #18 Jett Lawrence and #96 Hunter Lawrence in the 250 Class. Simon Cudby
  • Chase Sexton's 2022 Honda CRF450R race machine. Simon Cudby
  • Ken Roczen's 2022 Honda CRF450R race machine. Simon Cudby

Team Intro Photos

Here are a few photos by Mike Emery of the team at the 2022 Honda HRC intro at Blackmore Ranch in California on December 9.

  • The Honda HRC team. Mike Emery
  • #23 Chase Sexton's 2022 Honda CRF450R race machine. Mike Emery
  • #94 Ken Roczen Mike Emery
  • #18 Jett Lawrence Mike Emery
  • The Honda HRC team. Mike Emery
  • Team manager Lars Lindstrom. Mike Emery
  • The Honda HRC team playing corn hole. Mike Emery
  • The 2022 Honda HRC race machines. Mike Emery
  • #18 Jett Lawrence Mike Emery
  • #23 Chase Sexton Mike Emery

