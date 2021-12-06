You haven’t even raced pro yet and there are all of these commitments already. Is it overwhelming, compared to how it was in the amateur ranks?

You know, it’s crazy. Everyone tries to hype you up, but you can’t let that stuff get in your head. It’s really hard not to, but I feel I’ve done a pretty good job reminding myself, “Hey, I’m nobody. I haven’t made it yet.” I’m just thankful I even get to do this. I have a chance to make it, but I haven’t made it yet.

That’s an interesting viewpoint, I like it. You had a really successful amateur career. I won’t list your achievements because we’d run out of space on my voice recorder, but it’s fair to say people have been waiting for you to go pro for a long time. Does that put pressure on you, or is it something you ignore?

It puts you in a tough situation. You have all the tools and equipment, and everyone is behind you. It comes down to you. The only thing you can do is just be the best you can be. I had a successful amateur career and all that, but honestly, the last few years I haven’t shown my potential or what I’m talked up to be. It’s hard when you feel that way and injuries come along, I could go on and on. But we’re here now and off to a completely fresh start with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team and everyone on the team are so cool. We’ve been riding together and I’ve been soaking up all the information I can. Things are looking up and going good. My expectations for myself, I’m a racer and I want to win, but I have to be realistic and put that away for now. The goal is to make every race this year, injury free. That’s a lot to ask for. If I can do that, I’ll be able to build and get better and better each weekend.

We’re at that point where 2022 is starting to take shape. I don’t know if you’re doing East or West [Region], but I’d assume East just because of the broken collarbone sustained at Loretta Lynn’s.

After I got injured at Loretta’s I really just took my time and didn’t ride a dirt bike for close to three months. Normally I’d be back in two or three weeks. I really just took my time with this one, and I think being off the bike helped me. I was able to get things in line and in order. I started working with Broc Tickle and we just went to work during that time being off the bike with training. I was able to study things and focus on a lot instead of just riding a dirt bike. But now that the season is coming up it seems like these days are shorter than ever. We’re about to go into boot camp now, and it’s going to be a gnarly one, for sure.