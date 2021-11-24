Text by Jamie "Darkside" Guida

The 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is just over a month away. Silly season has come and gone, riders have signed their contracts and gotten their new bikes. All the factory riders have to focus on now is riding and training, a routine they are used to. That's not exactly the case for every rider though. Some are still trying to put a program together—finding sponsors, booking travel, ordering parts, and sorting out so many other pieces of the puzzle that teams handle for their riders. This is the case for privateer Ryan Breece. He, once again, is starting over.

Breece, who grew up in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, turned pro in 2015. Growing up in the Northwest, you could only ride about five months out of the year. There was a healthy arenacross scene that he cut his teeth in, but if you wanted to step up to the next level you had to travel south during the winters. At 14 years old, Breece would travel to his grandpa's place in California to train. In his youth he was also a talented athlete in more traditional sports. Breece was recruited to play college football until he tore his meniscus. He traveled to Montana Western to do a meet and greet with the coaches and see the facilities, but realized it wasn't for him. He decided to focus on racing in order to fill his desire for competition.

Breece has had some impressive accomplishments in his career. He won the Amsoil AX Lites Championship in 2017 and 2018 and he won the ADAC German Supercross Championship in 2020. Unfortunately, those accomplishments do not guarantee a long-term contract with a factory team. When not racing AX in 2017 and 2018, he raced some supercross rounds with Rockwell Racing. In 2019, Cycle Trader/Rock River Yamaha brought him onto the team midseason. In 2020, he rode for Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki as a fill-in for Max Anstie during supercross. In 2021, he did not race a single round of supercross or the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to a knee injury. “It seems like I'm always starting over,” he said.