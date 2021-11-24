Fly Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for Fly Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I catch up to four-stroke champion, CDN national champion, factory Kawasaki rider Paul Carpenter on what he’s doing now, his pro career, his New York roots, what it was like riding the early four-strokes, being teammates with James Stewart, and more.

