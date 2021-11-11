Results Archive
MXGP of
Garda
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Full Schedule
Privateer Profile: Shaun Simpson Unbuckles MXGP Boots For Last Time

Privateer Profile Shaun Simpson Unbuckles MXGP Boots For Last Time

November 11, 2021 3:30pm
by:

Nine-time champion Antonio Cairoli was not the only MXGP racer to compete for the final time at the MXGP of Città Di Mantova, as both Shaun Simpson (KTM) and Kevin Strijbos (Yamaha) competed in their final MXGP races as full-time pros. Cairoli finished 28-10 for 15th overall (after a broken shifter ended his first moto prematurely, Simpson finished 16-18 for 20th overall and Strijbos finished 26-20 for 23rd overall. Cairoli finished sixth overall in the standings, Simpson 17th, and Strijbos 21st.

Below is a press release from SS24 KTM MXGP:

The UK’s most successful off-road motorcycle racer in the premier class of the FIM Motocross World Championship, Shaun Simpson, jumped past a Grand Prix checkered flag for the last occasion as a full-time member of the MXGP field tomorrow at the Citta di Mantova round in Italy.

The 18th and final event of the 2021 MXGP series was also the curtain-closer for the 33-year-old Scot and the SS24 KTM MXGP team.

Simpson, son of former Grand Prix rider Willie, made his Grand Prix debut as a 16-year-old in 2004 and entered the MX2 series full-time in 2005. He seized his first podium finish in 2008 where he finished fourth in the world and joined the imperious Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team, going on to claim his first chequered flag before injury struck.

The Scot, from Gauldry close to Dundee, moved up to the MXGP division in 2011 at the age of 22, and went on to achieve four Grand Prix wins (with two different brands) and six podium results, classifying fourth in the world as a privateer in 2015.

Shaun Simpson
Shaun Simpson Ray Archer

The popular racer, three times British Champion and ex-Belgian Champ, will continue competition but narrow his focus to domestic series’ in 2022.

“What can I say? It’s time,” he commented. “2020 was a disaster with the pandemic and also my concussion and back injury, so it was important to come back from that and prove that I can still compete at the highest level. I wanted to close the story in the right way and when we’ve made starts then we’ve run top ten pace in MXGP this year, especially when 2021 is maybe the hardest and toughest season I’ve ever seen or experienced for speed. It’s crazy-fast and competitive.”

“It almost goes without saying that I owe so many thanks to many people, everyone who believed in me or backed me or took a chance on a Scottish kid who just wanted to fulfil his dream of riding at the top. The journey has been brilliant: at times hard and painful and at times everything that you’d expect from a career in this sport. We’ve travelled the world, met a lot of very cool fans, beaten some of the best riders and had an amazing time.”

A Career in Numbers:

#24: The identity

18: 2021 was Shaun’s eighteenth season as a full-time FIM World Championship racer

1st: Shaun won four Grands Prix in the premier class

4th: His best world championship ranking, achieved in MX2 in 2008 and MXGP in 2015

1st: The first British rider to win in the MXGP category and the last privateer to triumph with victory at the 2013 Grand Prix of Benelux

7: MXGP moto wins

6/10: MXGP podium finishes (plus 4 in MX2)

9: Teams represented in Grand Prix

5: Brands ridden in Grand Prix: Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, TM, Yamaha

10: Years competing in the MXGP class

4: National titles in Britain and Belgium

2: Motocross of Nations podium finishes for Team Great Britain

2021 Motocross of Nations Overall Podium

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Nations

September 26, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
RiderPointsRaceClassBike
1
Italy
Italy		37
2Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP KTM
5Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 KTM
6Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 KTM
7Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
17Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
21Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP KTM
2
Netherlands
Netherlands		38
1Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
1Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
3Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Yamaha
15Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Yamaha
18Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Kawasaki
20Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Kawasaki
3
United Kingdom
United Kingdom		39
3Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Yamaha
4Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Yamaha
6Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
12Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
14Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 KTM
22Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 KTM
Full Results

2019 Motocross of Nations Overall Podium

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Nations

September 29, 2019
Assen
Assen Netherlands
RiderPointsRaceClassBike
1
Netherlands
Netherlands		18
1Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
1Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
2Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP KTM
4Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP KTM
10Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Honda
10Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Honda
2
Belgium
Belgium		47
6Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Honda
6Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Honda
7Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Yamaha
11Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open Yamaha
17Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open Yamaha
30Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Yamaha
3
United Kingdom
United Kingdom		58
3Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
9Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP KTM
10Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
12Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Kawasaki
24Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Kawasaki
36Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP KTM
Full Results

Images by Ray Archer

