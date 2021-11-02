Just a few short months ago Coty Schock was riding as high as he’d ever been. He was having the summer of a lifetime and he’d even secured a salary with Honda. Then everything came apart in an instant with it was announced FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing would not be competing beyond 2021. Undeterred, Schock went to work immediately and was able to pull together the beginnings of a new ride with Phoenix Racing Honda in a Schockingly short amount of time. With his deal with the North Carolina-based team now finalized, Schock will spend the winter in California preparing for supercross. We spoke with him to learn how it all came together.

Racer X: You’re at Phoenix Honda now, congrats on securing a ride for 2022.

Coty Schock: Thanks, I’m pretty amped on that.

Did you know [team owner] David Eller before at all?

Briefly. When we first met we had a connection right away, that was pretty cool. There are a lot of familiar faces too, so it’s good kind of knowing everyone going in.

You two seem like your personalities would mesh well.

Yeah. I like that East Coast, southern vibe.

Talk about how the Phoenix deal came together.

Michael [Lindsay] gave me the call, letting me know the team was folding. He gave me the contact for Phoenix and told me to call David, who was open to making something work, and we kept in touch. Right after Hangtown I knew I was going to fly home, and he’s only like seven hours from me so I decided to drive down and meet everyone at the shop. When I walked in there were a lot of familiar faces. I’d met a lot of them through the years racing. As soon as I walked in and saw what they had to offer, I was like, “Yeah, this is home for me.”