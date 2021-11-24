Exhaust Podcast: The Craziest Season

November 24, 2021 2:45pm

Two riders tied for the points lead heading into the final moto, a third rider within mathematical striking distance, plus the retirement of an all-time legend of the series, racing in his home country. There might not ever be a finale to a racing series quite like this year’s FIM Motocross World Championship, and two Racer X staffers, Jason Thomas and Kellen Brauer, got to experience the atmosphere in person. You think the Italian fans got rowdy? Yeah, just a bit.

In this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast, Jason Weigandt chats with Thomas and Brauer to hear and feel what it was like to be there. Plus, copious bench racing about Jeffrey Herlings, Romain Febvre, Tim Gajser, Tony Cairoli, and more, and talk about GP salaries and tracks. It’s a wide-ranging conversation that turns pretty bizarre, just like this season!

