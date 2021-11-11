Watch: Electric Motion Introduces New Models
The following is a press release from EM (Electric Motion), a French manufacturer of off-road electric vehicles:
2021 Year Of All Possibilities
Two years ago, we moved to our new premises. Located in a beautiful business park, our "fresh" factory has provided our teams with much better, optimized conditions, with a surface area adapted to our activity and expandable for years to come. Test areas and dedicated "customer" areas in the immediate vicinity. Very quick access from the motorway, our customers are well looked after.
Our technical teams have concentrated on integrating the various requests gathered from the motorbikes' appearances. You can find all the details of these bikes on our website. Our vision does not stop at electric propulsion alone. We believe that in 2021, it is essential to live with the times and to integrate what today's tools and technologies offer. You will be surprised to discover the enormous potential of our new creations, and the work done to allow everyone and as many people as possible to practice in the best conditions, with motorbikes capable of adapting, from the beginner's level to the champion's requirements.
A new visual identity, symbolized by a "clean and dynamic" logo, a new website, new working "tools" and a strengthened team combining youth, experience, dynamism and "new look" have also given our company a boost.
We are determined to remain very close and accessible to provide you with as much information as possible, so please do not hesitate to contact our various departments to get the best answers to all your questions.
And above all, the development of our Escape model, a general public vehicle combining advanced technology and ease of use. The Escape is designed for those who want to get away from it all and enjoy the great outdoors in total peace and quiet. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced rider, this new range will surprise you with its outstanding performance and state-of-the-art equipment.
We thank all those who have trusted us, and all those who will trust us by discovering this new evidence: to take pleasure and leave the constraints.
Epure
The new Epure range is aimed at all Trial riders. From the simple beginner to the most experienced rider, the Epure is Electric Motion's answer to the modern practice of this wonderful sport in 2021.
The Epure is the epitome of pure performance. Power, range, torque, speed, lightness... The Epure has never been better. This model proves that an electric motorbike can perform as well as the best thermal trials, without any compromise. Noise and maintenance will soon be a distant memory.
Epure universe
The Epure is the perfect mix of performance and ease of use, and benefits from our latest technology.
Epure has no limits.
Check out the Epure/Escape models in the video below:
Escape
The Escape is Electric Motion’s hiking model. This model has the same base (chassis, engine) as the Trial Epure model but it has a larger battery which allows more autonomy, as well as a saddle.
Its small size and low weight make this electric motorcycle a formidable weapon for trialling hikes and on walks.
This motorcycle allows you to discover new landscapes, new places in silenceand with respect for nature and other users.
Escape is the touring model of EM familly.
Extend your boundaries and discover new horizons with the capabilities and performance of the new Escape.
Notes:
+3000 EM Bikes sold all over the world, in +35 countries
The distribution network, in France and abroad.
All models combined, Electric Motion has already sold 1500 electric motorcycles , which 80% have been exported.
The Hérault manufacturer relies on a network of international distributors (Canada, United States, Europe, Asia) and on Its EM spots concept in France. EM spots are dedicated spaces, held by prescriber and dealer customers, managers of driving centers or schools, located in favorable environments to the tests. EM spots managers have one or more models of electric motorcycles and are directly trained by Electric Motion in order to supervise and develop their hiking rental activity.
The objective is to allow interested people to test the electrical models as closely as possible from home and in the best conditions: in the wild.
EM is now present in more than 35 countries through its network of distributors and ambassadors that continue to grow.
Kuehne Nagel and Geodis are two partners for the transport and shipment of EM motorcycles in France and abroad.
EM Spot
An EM Spot is a place where you can try our different EM models in the middle of
nature and accompanied by professionals! Whether it’s for trial or for touring, our
EM Spots have infrastructures adapted to all these practices.
You would like to try a model from our EM range but none of our partners (EM Spot, EM Dealer...) is close to you? EM got a solution for you, the solution is the EM Fly! Thanks to this new service, it will be possible for you to book a test ride of the model of your choice and receive the bike directly at home!
New identity
A new factory
A brand new and over-equipped factory since the beginning of 2019.
Located in Vendargues, the Electric Motion plant has grown steadily since the company was founded.
The current premises cover an area of 500 m2 and are divided into three parts departments (R&D, production, marketing), whishing to expand it’s chain by production Philippe Aresten launched a new production project in 2016, a few hundred meters from the old factory.
EM Ride Day
A significant investment that reflects Electric Motion ambition.
Electric Motion also launched its new website where its new 2022 range is highlighted in every detail.
The distribution network, history, media, and contact area are also on this new website.
A new logo
A new identity also involves what identifies a brand: its logo.
The EM logo had remained unchanged since the company’s inception. The launch of the new range of motorcycles was also an opportunity to bring this new visual identity, with this new logo “pure and dynamic.”
For more information, visit www.electric-motion.fr.