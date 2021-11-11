Watch: Electric Motion Introduces New Models

The following is a press release from EM (Electric Motion), a French manufacturer of off-road electric vehicles:

2021 Year Of All Possibilities

Two years ago, we moved to our new premises. Located in a beautiful business park, our "fresh" factory has provided our teams with much better, optimized conditions, with a surface area adapted to our activity and expandable for years to come. Test areas and dedicated "customer" areas in the immediate vicinity. Very quick access from the motorway, our customers are well looked after.

Our technical teams have concentrated on integrating the various requests gathered from the motorbikes' appearances. You can find all the details of these bikes on our website. Our vision does not stop at electric propulsion alone. We believe that in 2021, it is essential to live with the times and to integrate what today's tools and technologies offer. You will be surprised to discover the enormous potential of our new creations, and the work done to allow everyone and as many people as possible to practice in the best conditions, with motorbikes capable of adapting, from the beginner's level to the champion's requirements.

A new visual identity, symbolized by a "clean and dynamic" logo, a new website, new working "tools" and a strengthened team combining youth, experience, dynamism and "new look" have also given our company a boost.

We are determined to remain very close and accessible to provide you with as much information as possible, so please do not hesitate to contact our various departments to get the best answers to all your questions.

And above all, the development of our Escape model, a general public vehicle combining advanced technology and ease of use. The Escape is designed for those who want to get away from it all and enjoy the great outdoors in total peace and quiet. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced rider, this new range will surprise you with its outstanding performance and state-of-the-art equipment.

We thank all those who have trusted us, and all those who will trust us by discovering this new evidence: to take pleasure and leave the constraints.

Epure

The new Epure range is aimed at all Trial riders. From the simple beginner to the most experienced rider, the Epure is Electric Motion's answer to the modern practice of this wonderful sport in 2021.

The Epure is the epitome of pure performance. Power, range, torque, speed, lightness... The Epure has never been better. This model proves that an electric motorbike can perform as well as the best thermal trials, without any compromise. Noise and maintenance will soon be a distant memory.

Epure universe

The Epure is the perfect mix of performance and ease of use, and benefits from our latest technology.

Epure has no limits.

Check out the Epure/Escape models in the video below: