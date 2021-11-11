AMA Thanks Former Service Members This Veterans Day

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association is grateful for U.S. military service members and their work preserving American freedom. The AMA thanks all veterans for their service to our country on this Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Thousands of AMA members have served their country, and many veterans motorcycling organizations are AMA-chartered.

“Our freedoms, whether on two wheels or off, would not be possible without America’s men and women in the military, and we thank them for their service and contributions to America’s rich motorcycling heritage,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “We extend our gratitude for the sacrifices they and their loved ones have made in defending our freedom to live, ride and congregate in this great country.”

Veterans Day is a federal holiday, so those who are not working may be on the nation’s roadways during their extended weekend. The AMA urges motorists to exercise caution and be alert for motorcyclists. The AMA also urges motorcyclists to stay alert and ride sober.

One way the AMA honors veterans is by granting them free admission to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame each Veterans Day. The AMA also demonstrates its commitment to veterans and respect for their selfless service by offering the military affinity membership card. Those joining the AMA or renewing their memberships may select the military affinity card online at americanmotorcyclist.com/join/ or call (800) AMA-JOIN.