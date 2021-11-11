Leatt Releases 2022 Helmet Range

ULTIMATE HEAD AND BRAIN PROTECTION

The 9.5 Carbon Helmet and 8.5 Composite Helmet come with premium protective features like four densities of impact foam cut into five sections, visor with breakaway function and emergency cheek pad removal. The highest level of impact protection is achieved using 360⁰ Turbine Technology, which reduces forces associated with concussion and rotational acceleration to the brain. It is also certified and tested to DOT and the New 2021 ECE 22.06 plus it exceeds new FIM standards.

While large ventilation channels, a Pro-Fit elastic comfort liner and a hydration port provide all-day coolness and comfort. All helmets also feature a washable, anti-odor X-Static® Inner liner that wicks away moisture and offers excellent breathability. Both the 9.5 and 8.5 helmets come with FREE Leatt Velocity Goggles!

EXCEPTIONAL HEAD AND BRAIN PROTECTION

The 7.5 Helmet is constructed from a robust Injected Polymer Compound shell, offering exceptional protection at a mid-level price point. The 7.5 helmet is certified and tested to DOT and the New 2021 ECE 22.06 plus it exceeds new FIM standards. The 7.5 also features 360 Turbine technology as well as 4 densities of Impact foam for optimal protection across all areas, and has 3 shell sizes as well as a visor that breaks away and emergency cheek pad removal. This helmet also features large ventilation channels that keep your head exceptionally cool even at lower speeds, something Leatt helmets are renowned for. The inner liner is also breathable and made of a moisture-wicking fabric to keep your head cool and dry when the ride gets hot and sweaty. The liner’s fabric is also anti-odor and washable so you can keep it fresh and odor-free. Simply put, the 7.5 Helmet protects your head and brain from impact forces that occur during a crash. The 7.5 Comes with a FREE pair of bulletproof Velocity goggles.

3.5 Moto Helmet - Leatt 2022