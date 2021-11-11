Upgrade Your Triple Clamps to Dial In Your Ride

However, chassis' have become stiffer in recent years as OEMS have dialed in the ideal average offset for their machines. In response, Ride has shifted their emphasis from handling improvements to a billet-machined clamp that flexes as well as or better than stock. Their new split triple clamps are available in 20mm (supercross) and 22mm offsets for four-strokes and 22mm for two-strokes. (Depending on demand, they say they may bring back the 23.5mm option, which is still available in the previous clamp model.) Looking to tighten up the cornering characteristics of your Yamaha? Try the 20mm offset for better lean-in. Want to keep that great stock Yamaha straight line stability? Go with Ride's stock 22mm offset and keep the bLU cRU's straight-line comfort—but with Ride's split clamp design, it will actually help with front end traction under lean angle.

“Even with the stock 22mm offset on the YZ450F,” Keefer says, “the Ride Engineering 22mm offset split clamps help the front-end traction under lean due to the flex properties of the clamp. The benefit is that I don’t get any added straight-line bump-absorption harshness from this, which is tough to do.”