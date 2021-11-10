Results Archive
MXGP of
Garda
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
MotoCar FITE Klub Returns November 18

 A week of rain postponed MotoCar FITE Klub 2.0 back in October, but a new date is set for Thursday, November 18th, and a revised driver lineup is available as well. If you missed MotoCar FITE Klub's first race back in April, it pits motocross stars against each other in race cars on a dirt track.

The driver lineup for the premiere V8 class features defending champion Jeremy McGrathChad Reed, Robbie Maddison, Justin Brayton, Larry Pegram,Grant Langston and Stu Baylor. These guys will slug it out in traditional V8 rear-wheel drive dirt cars. This edition of the event will also feature an industry class, but have no fear, they'll be driving lame and tame four-cylinder cars. That lineup includes our own Jason Weigandt, PulpMX's Randy Richardson, LeBig USA's Stephan LeGrand, SwapMoto's Michael Antonovich, Vital MX alumnus Steve Giberson and Vurb Moto's Brent Stallo, Fuel's Shane Gould, and MotoConcepts Racing Team Owner Mike Genova.

Watch the event on PPV by using this link

Also added is a female class featuring Rohan McGrath, Riley Pegram, Korie Steede, Tayla Jones and Katie Benson.

The event takes place at Travelers Rest Speedway in Travelers Rest, S.C. at 7:30 pm ET.

Watch the event on PPV by using this link

The inaugural MotoCar FITE Klub event featured Jeremy McGrath, the eventual winner of the race, who is the winner of seven AMA Supercross titles and the all-time winningest AMA Supercross racer. Reed finished and Justin Brayton rounded out the podium.

“As we move forward with this great event once again we will continue to build on the success of our first race,” said Rob Buydos, MotoCar FITE Klub event organizer. “This elite class of athletes will put on a great race for live event fans and those tuning in through the FITE app.”

If you're in the South Carolina area next week, head to Traveler's Rest Speedway or purchase the event to watch on Pay-Per-View.

PURCHASE THE PAY-PER-VIEW EVENT NOW

Main image courtesy of Mike Vizer

