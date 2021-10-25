Just a few days ago, the storyline for the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series was defined by a penalty handed out at the next-to-last round. A winner-take-all championship scenario between FMF KTM’s Ben Kelley and AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor was spoiled via a four-point penalty for Baylor. Now Kelley had enough points to grab the title as long as he finished second if Baylor won the finale. This of course led to plenty of conjecture, drama, and controversy. But in the end, those few points didn’t matter at all. Mother Nature wreacked havoc on the final race, Sunday’s Yamaha Ironman GNCC, and everything turned crazy. As the riders sat on the starting line over a saturated race track, with rain still coming down, the scenario changed from “If Baylor wins can Kelley finish second” to “Can either rider even finish?”

And at one point, that was a legitimate question!

Baylor’s bike shut off in the water almost immediately. Then Kelley nearly drowned his bike toward the end of the first lap. As the riders emerged from the woods at the end of lap one, the two title contenders were nowhere in sight, eventually coming through scoring in 92nd and 95th overall.

Massive rain all morning left the Ironman track nearly impassable. The three-hour race was cut down to two, and major sections of the track were removed. Small streams had turned to rivers, and bikes were drowning out everywhere. At one point, Kelley’s title hung in the balance, as his KTM ground to a halt.

“Jeez that was crazy,” said Kelley. “This weather, it was just insane. It was shaping up to be a crazy battle between Stu and I, Saturday was perfect, but then the rain came and it just would not let up, to the point to where we were like, ‘Man are we even going to race?’ But I wanted to race so badly. It’s been such a long season. I wanted to just get this race done. It was mahem. Total survival out there. It’s crazy for this to be the final race, we couldn’t really battle, guys were spread out so much. Bikes were breaking. Seemed like Stu hit a water hole right off the start. So I was ahead of him, I got up to third but I was trying to be cautious but it was nearly impossible out there, if you went slow you would just submerge your bike. Man, I got to about mile eight and my bike shut off. It would not fire back up, would not fire back up. I was trying everything. Took the air filter off, flipped the bike upside down…just everything. So many guys were passing and passing. I was able to finally get it going. That was mayhem!”