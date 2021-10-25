Honda's all-new CRF250R is the most highly-anticipated bike of the 250F class this year, but how does it compare to the much-loved Yamaha YZ250F? Kris Keefer, Kenny Day, Sophia Phelps, and Michael Allen take the bikes to the track to get an idea. From engine character to suspension, handling and ergonomics, we've got the full run down for a variety of riders on red versus blue for 2022.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby



2022 yamaha yz250f