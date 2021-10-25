Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2022 Yamaha YZ250F vs Honda CRF250R

October 25, 2021 1:05pm | by: , &

Honda's all-new CRF250R is the most highly-anticipated bike of the 250F class this year, but how does it compare to the much-loved Yamaha YZ250F? Kris Keefer, Kenny Day, Sophia Phelps, and Michael Allen take the bikes to the track to get an idea. From engine character to suspension, handling and ergonomics, we've got the full run down for a variety of riders on red versus blue for 2022.

Film: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby

2022 yamaha yz250f

  • 2022 Yamaha YZ250F Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ250F Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ250F Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ250F Spencer Owens

2022 honda crf250r

  • 2022 Honda CR250F Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Honda CR250F Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Honda CR250F Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Honda CR250F Spencer Owens

The 2022 Yamaha YZ250F vs 2022 Honda CRF250R
The 2022 Yamaha YZ250F vs 2022 Honda CRF250R Spencer Owens

the 2022 yamaha yz250f in action

  • Kenny Day in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ250F. Spencer Owens
  • Michael Allen in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ250F. Spencer Owens
  • Sophia Phelps in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ250F. Spencer Owens
  • Sophia Phelps in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ250F. Spencer Owens
  • Sophia Phelps in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ250F. Spencer Owens
  • Sophia Phelps in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ250F. Spencer Owens

The 2022 honda crf250r in action

  • Kenny Day in action on the 2022 Honda CRF250R. Spencer Owens
  • Kenny Day in action on the 2022 Honda CRF250R. Spencer Owens
  • Kenny Day in action on the 2022 Honda CRF250R. Spencer Owens
  • Kenny Day in action on the 2022 Honda CRF250R. Spencer Owens
  • Kenny Day in action on the 2022 Honda CRF250R.830 Spencer Owens
  • Michael Allen in action on the 2022 Honda CRF250R. Spencer Owens
  • Michael Allen in action on the 2022 Honda CRF250R. Spencer Owens
  • Michael Allen in action on the 2022 Honda CRF250R. Spencer Owens
  • Sophia Phelps in action on the 2022 Honda CRF250R. Spencer Owens

