Jason Weigandt chats with American Honda Senior Manager of Customer Engagement Bill Savino, a veteran of the company. Savino spent several years in Honda's behind-the-scenes product planning division, but now that he's been promoted and the bikes he helped develop are in production, he can share a few secrets of how the development process works. It's a rare look behind the curtain.

