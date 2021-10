The 2022 Husqvarna FC 450 remains unchanged from 2021 so instead of just repurposing what we told you all in 2021, we decided to bring in Gary Sutherlin and Matt Sirevaag in to give us their opinions on the white 450cc'd stallion. The Husqvarna FC450 is different from the KTM as the subframe, swingarm, muffler, handlebars, and suspension all have different features to each. In this video, we will give you three different breakdowns of what this FC450 does well, where it could be better, and why this 450 power plant is one of the easiest to manage.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby



2022 Husqvarna fC 450