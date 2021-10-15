Have you ever wanted to get a modified 250F, but were worried about cost and reliability? Let Kris Keefer walk you through Yamaha's in house off the shelf, drop-in GYTR Performance Kit and listen as he compares this GYTR package to a completely stock 2022 YZ250F. Pricing, performance gains, reliability concerns, as well as what the criteria is for Yamaha, when bringing this type of modified engine package to market.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2022 Yamaha/GYTR Modified YZ250F