Results Archive
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2022 Yamaha/GYTR Modified YZ250F Bike Intro

October 15, 2021 11:10am | by: , &

Have you ever wanted to get a modified 250F, but were worried about cost and reliability? Let Kris Keefer walk you through Yamaha's in house off the shelf, drop-in GYTR Performance Kit and listen as he compares this GYTR package to a completely stock 2022 YZ250F. Pricing, performance gains, reliability concerns, as well as what the criteria is for Yamaha, when bringing this type of modified engine package to market.

Film: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby

2022 Yamaha/GYTR Modified YZ250F

  • 2022 Yamaha/GYTR Modified YZ250F Spencer Owens
