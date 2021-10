A 125cc two stroke is a great stepping stone for your ever growing 85cc'd child that could be ready to step up to a big bike! For this Racer X Films video we decided to not only talk about the 2022 Husqvarna TC 125, but we also brought Leum Oehlhof along to give you mini parents an example on how to go about getting your child on a bike safely and effectively. The TC 125 is a great platform for kids and adults, and we will break down why this Husqvarna is a viable option for the young and old alike.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby



2022 Husqvarna TC 125