-Cairoli’s points position might be under threat from Monster Energy Yamaha’s Jeremy Seewer. The fit-again Swiss rode to pole position at the Arco di Trento venue, took the first moto holeshot and finished second behind Herlings. Only his slight malaise to fifth in the second moto kept him away from the podium as teammate Glenn Coldenhoff duly provided the factory team’s third trophy of the season and showed the kind of form that is expected of him with a 5-2. It’s been a trying year for the Yamaha squad, but the runner-up moto finishes from Coldenhoff and Seewer provided some sort of relief. “It’s been a very a long road and very hard one,” Coldenhoff said. “A great feeling. I’m just glad to be back here and with a few rounds here we started with a positive.” Seewer, for his part, needs just nine points to bump Cairoli out of the top five.

-Pietramurata is the hands-down winner when it comes scenery and a compact atmosphere. Located north of Lake Garda and in the first throes of the imposing Dolomite Mountain range, it’s the prettiest racetrack on the calendar. The small spectator enclosures mean the pockets of fans create noise and color and they were sorely missed for the repeat Grands Prix at the site last year. The GP is well backed by the Trentino area that is loaded with routes for outdoor pursuits and activities but the track itself is tight and restrictive and probably one of the least flexible when it comes to variation for a triple header. Riders and teams will no doubt be practicing their starts this week for the complicated dash to the left/right bottleneck opening turns: a section that is brutally narrow. Getting away from the line is absolute key for decent results (Isak Gifting fifth in MX2 on the GasGas and Stephen Rubini and Tom Guyon in the top ten) and explains some of the misery felt by the likes of Cairoli and MX2 world championship leader Maxime Renaux (eighth overall). Close action is likely and almost guaranteed in this vintage year for MXGP, but position-swapping is relatively rare. In this first dose of Pietramurata the second MXGP moto was the pick of the bunch, and the fans were gripped by both Herlings and Gajser’s progress through to the front. “You had to be really aggressive,” said Gajser.

Full MXGP of Trentino MXGP moto two highlights, where Febrve, Herlings, Gajser, and Coldenhoff battle for the race win.